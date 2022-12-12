Health Happenings

Well-Spring Solutions is offering the following free programs geared toward the needs of family caregivers:

Common and Unexpected Medical Complications of Dementia Care: 4:30-5:45 p.m. today, Dec. 12, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro. Some complications include problems with balance, malnutrition, dehydration, constipation, sepsis, UTIs and other infections. Complications during the end stages of the disease like bedsores, muscle contractures and failure of body systems will also be addressed.

Holiday Tea for Family Caregivers: 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, The Memory Care Center. Special Holiday Tea event with delicious treats. Also learn tips on staying connected with those you love while remaining connected to peace within yourself during the holiday season.

Tackling Caregiver Stress: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro, 3518 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro. Lunch served. Learn the warning signs of stress, help identify your personal stressors, and discuss practical strategies to help you cope.

Registration is required for each class at www.well-springsolutions.org and find the events on the calendar. For information, call 336-545-5377.

* * * *

Travel tips for caregivers and those with dementia can be found by visiting the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org/help-support/resources/holidays.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Chapters in North Carolina offer free education programs and support groups to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families on topics such as navigating the holidays.

For a complete list or to register for upcoming programs, visit act.alz.org/ncmonthlyprograms.

* * * *

The N.C. General Assembly designated 2023 as N.C. Year of the Trail, an effort led by the Great Trails State Coalition.

The campaign will reach communities with the message of how and where to experience trails that showcase North Carolina’s beautiful landscapes, provide healthy recreation and stimulate local economies. Watch this video at tinyurl.com/3286sk78 to learn more.

The coalition is a group of more than 50 organizations working to build more opportunities for hiking, biking, walking, running, paddling and horseback riding across the state through increased awareness, legislative action, education and engagement.

To stay informed visit instagram.com/greattrailsnc and greattrailsnc.com.

* * * *

High Point Museum is now a certified autism center. The designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to organizations that complete training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

In addition to staff training, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations on how to better welcome and accommodate visitors, including sensory guides to help visitors understand the impact on the five senses for each exhibit area.

The museum offers designated quiet areas inside and outside the museum for those who need a space to retreat if feeling overloaded. The museum also offers an app with online tours of the historical park, a museum map and visitor and event information to aid visitors in planning their trip.

Because there is no admission fee to the museum, re-entry is allowed during the visit.

IBCCES has offered cognitive disorder training and certification for more than 20 years

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center requirements.