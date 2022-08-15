Health Happenings

The High Point Public Library will host the workshop, “Five Sneaky Causes of Weight Gain,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Morgan Community Room on the first floor of the library building at 901 N. Main St.

This free workshop will be presented by integrative health practitioner Mathew Diaz. Diaz is the owner and founder of Root Level Wellness.

For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective will present the latest free Power of Knowing webinar, “Staying Socially Connected — Avoiding Social Isolation,” from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 on Zoom.

This webinar will explain the benefits of social connections, as well as strategies and resources to improve them.

Register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/4zcfzfss. The webinar ID is 891 8904 7944. Or join via phone call at 301-715-8592.

The webinar will stream on demand at authoracare.org/knowing after airing.

To learn more, or to register for a webinar, visit www.authoracare.org/knowing.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting an exhibition featuring works by CAN-NC teaching artists, staff and board members. A reception is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25.

Light refreshments will be served. The campus is at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. The exhibition will be on view until Aug. 31.

For information, contact Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective will present, “Living After the Loss of a Spouse, Partner or Constant Companion,” a seven-session support group.

A virtual evening group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 on Zoom.

An in-person daytime group will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 at 914 Chapel Hill Road in Burlington.

Aug. 27 is the registration deadline.

To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, contact 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

* * * *

Caregivers for people experiencing dementia are invited to participate in hands-on, multi-disciplinary training workshops presented by the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina at three Randolph County Public Libraries locations on Aug. 30-31.

Called “Accepting the Challenge,” the training sessions are set for: 3 p.m. Aug. 30, Archdale Public Library; 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Liberty Public Library; and 10 a.m. Aug. 31, Asheboro Public Library.

The sessions, conducted by Melanie Bunn of the Dementia Alliance and hosted by the library’s community navigators, are free and open to all caregivers and potential caregivers. No registration is required.

The workshop is designed to help caregivers provide the best care possible and in turn offer a quality of life for people with dementia.

The “Accepting the Challenge” training will be available on two DVD sets that can be checked out from the library.

Also available from the library are 11 sensory activity kits for caregivers to use with people experiencing dementia. The kits provide simple, hands-on experiences that keep the person’s mind active and offer the comfort of a repetitive action.

For information, call 336-318-6825 or email navigators@randolphlibrary.org.

* * * *

An art sale to honor Mary Elizabeth Wright and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road in Greensboro.

Wright was a mother, artist and Alzheimer’s victim. Her paintings along with prints and other artwork will be sold for donations in any amount to benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Guilford County. The walk is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

For information about the sale, visit http://act.alz.org/goto/artsaleforalzheimers or email jmmckenzie@alz.org.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.