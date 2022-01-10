Health Happenings

Mental Health Greensboro’s office will be closed in January to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All classes and support groups will be moved online and will be meeting via Zoom. One-on-one peer support and orientations will be via Zoom or by phone.
Call 336-373-1402 to schedule peer support and orientations.
The nonprofit also offers several support groups that focus on everything from grief and loss to helping Black women struggling with mental health concerns to life after COVID-19.
For information, visit www.mhag.org/support-groups.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in January and February that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
The network will be offering three online wellness classes in January that may be beneficial. “Chair Qigong” is a new weekly class for those with limited mobility or difficulty standing.
Also, guest instructor Éowyn Ahlstrom will offer “Perceptions for Healing: An Intro to Mindfulness and Compassion Meditations” and “Breathworks” to reduce stress, increase alertness and boost the immune system.
Highlights in February include “Creative Immersion” with Krystal Hart offering an opportunity for “Creative Play” creating a beautiful abstract collage, “Writing to Heal” with author and teacher Molly Haile and a special yoga session with Terry Brown “Releasing the Tension in the Neck, Shoulders and Upper Back.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
High Point University’s physical therapy department will host a pro bono public health screening clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at 1030 Mall Loop Road in High Point.
The event will also feature informational booths from Guilford Community Care Network, the NAACP, YMCA and the YWCA.
For information, visit www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day.
* * * *
An information session about the class series, Living Healthy With Chronic Conditions, will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Evergreen Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.
Classes are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 31-March 7.
The series is sponsored by Piedmont Triad Regional Council.
To register, call 336-373-4816.
* * * *
AuthoraCare will hold “Grief: What to Expect and What Can Help” from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and again from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 via Zoom.
This hourlong program is designed to help newly grieving persons gain a better understanding of common grief reactions, strategies for coping and resources to increase confidence and knowledge during the challenging times.
Registration is required. Call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.
* * * *
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11. In recognition of this important day, and throughout January, Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign hosts several events and educational activities.
Blue Campaign’s largest initiative is #WearBlueDay on Jan. 11. To raise awareness of human trafficking, the public is encouraged to take photos of themselves, friends, family and colleagues wearing blue clothing and share them on social media — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — along with the #WearBlueDay hashtag.
Follow @DHSBlueCampaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about #WearBlueDay and campaign efforts throughout the year.
* * * *
To be proactive about rising COVID-19 cases, the city of Greensboro is reinstating its mask mandate in city facilities today, Jan. 10, to maximize protection from the omicron variant.
Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 18.9%. If the positivity rate continues to rise, the city will consider implementing additional safety measures.
Under the revised guidelines, the city will require face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals entering all city facilities. Employees, residents and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors for their protection and the protection of others.
Signs will be posted at the entrance to city facilities, and masks will be available at entrances staffed by security personnel should a visitor need one.
For information, call 336-373-3769.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.