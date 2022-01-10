Health Happenings

Mental Health Greensboro’s office will be closed in January to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All classes and support groups will be moved online and will be meeting via Zoom. One-on-one peer support and orientations will be via Zoom or by phone.

Call 336-373-1402 to schedule peer support and orientations.

The nonprofit also offers several support groups that focus on everything from grief and loss to helping Black women struggling with mental health concerns to life after COVID-19.

For information, visit www.mhag.org/support-groups.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in January and February that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.

The network will be offering three online wellness classes in January that may be beneficial. “Chair Qigong” is a new weekly class for those with limited mobility or difficulty standing.