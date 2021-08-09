Health Happenings

The Bobby Labonte Foundation will host a cocktail party and silent auction at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Inmar Intelligence headquarters at 635 Vine St. in Winston-Salem with all proceeds awarded through a grant to JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter.
The event offers guests another chance to join the foundation’s annual charity bike ride, the Labonte Roubaix, presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar.
Guests can mingle with Bobby and Kristin Labonte in the four-story atrium of Inmar Intelligence headquarters, a former tobacco warehouse.
Party-goers will have drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres from Rooster’s — A Noble Grille and entertainment on the eve of the event, which for the first time will be at NASCAR’s Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $100 each, with 50/50 raffle tickets also available. To buy tickets, visit https://bobbylabonte.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list. New this year is a raffle to win a 2003 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 100th Anniversary Road King.
The Labonte Roubaix, the foundation’s charity bike ride, starts at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21 and offers riders two distances — 35 or 62 miles. Registration is open to cyclists of all levels.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
* * * *
Celia Phelps United Methodist Church and Mount Tabor United Methodist Church are organizing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Thursday, Aug. 12.
The clinic will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at 3709 Groometown Road in Greensboro.
Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment is needed.
For vaccine information, call Cone Health at 336-482-7681.
* * * *
High Point University has been honored by the Exercise is Medicine On Campus program for its efforts to create a culture of wellness on campus.
Programs in the departments of campus recreation, exercise science and employee wellness helped HPU earn the silver-level recognition for the third year in a row. HPU also earned the COVID Conqueror badge, a new honor awarded to campuses that demonstrated a creative approach to health and wellness programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EIM-OC launched its recognition program in 2014 to honor campuses creating a culture of wellness. HPU earned bronze-level recognition in 2018 and has been a silver-level campus since 2019. Silver campuses engage students, faculty and staff in educating initiatives and making fitness a daily campus culture.
* * * *
An event to celebrate the grand opening of Annie’s Hope Center for Growing and Healing was held July 31.
The center is a long-term residence for survivors of domestic violence. Women and children will be welcomed to live in the home for up to one year.
While residents, they will receive services that will help to heal the trauma of abuse.
The women will also participate in enterprises such as growing produce for sale in the community, beekeeping and honey sales, and creating soaps and other body products for sale.
Funds generated from these enterprises will be used to maintain the home as well as provide incomes to the women.
The center is at 1043 Autumn Drive in East Bend.
For information, visit www.annieshopecenter.org. Par Les Femmes, a consignment and resale store at 1622 S. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem, also benefits Annie’s Hope.
