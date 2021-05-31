Health Happenings

Community partners continue to offer mobile clinics at area schools. Designed to offer easy access for families, these clinics are open to all community members 12 years and older.

On Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be clinics at Bessemer and Hunter elementary schools in Greensboro. These two clinics are hosted by the Guilford County Division of Public Health. Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be on site to provide families with assistance as needed.

An additional clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 at Dudley High School, hosted by Cone Health and N.C. A&T.

Appointments are strongly encouraged at all clinics, but walk-ins are available while supplies last.

To register for the June 5 clinics, go to www.GuilfordVaccination.com or call 336-641-7944. To register for the June 16 clinic, call 336-890-1188.

Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools. More information for the new clinics can be found at tinyurl.com/s959bu8.

* * * *

The Hirsch Wellness Network is offering multiple healing arts programs in June.