Health Happenings

Community partners continue to offer mobile clinics at area schools. Designed to offer easy access for families, these clinics are open to all community members 12 years and older.
On Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be clinics at Bessemer and Hunter elementary schools in Greensboro. These two clinics are hosted by the Guilford County Division of Public Health. Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be on site to provide families with assistance as needed.
An additional clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 at Dudley High School, hosted by Cone Health and N.C. A&T.
Appointments are strongly encouraged at all clinics, but walk-ins are available while supplies last.
To register for the June 5 clinics, go to www.GuilfordVaccination.com or call 336-641-7944. To register for the June 16 clinic, call 336-890-1188.
Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools. More information for the new clinics can be found at tinyurl.com/s959bu8.
* * * *
The Hirsch Wellness Network is offering multiple healing arts programs in June.
These programs, which include yoga, zentangle, nutrition, journaling, photography and more, are free to cancer survivors and caregivers.
To see the programs, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259 or visit Admin@hirschcenter.org.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation has launched the Seeds of Hope program to support people up to age 18 who have struggled with addiction, have a loved one experiencing substance use challenges, or who have witnessed drug-related crimes.
To refer yourself or a child you know, call 336-429-5600 or visit www.kellinfoundation.org/submit-referral-online.html.
A virtual community launch of this initiative is set for noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yzsbeczw.
The foundation is also offering the following:
For Behavioral Health Providers — Understanding Trauma Stewardship: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, Zoom. Participants will continue discussion of the book, “Trauma Stewardship: An Everyday Guide to Caring for Self While Caring for Others” by Laura van Dernoot Lipsky with Connie Burk. tinyurl.com/3k63wvrz.
Wellness Recovery Action Plan Stress Management: 3-5 p.m. June 7-8, Zoom. Register. tinyurl.com/2mv9m9yv.
Support for Families of Homicide Victims: 6-7:30 p.m. June 8 and 22. Participants share experiences, support one another, learn new ways to process grief. For information or to participate, complete this form at www.kellinfoundation.org/support-group-inquiry-form.html or call 336-429-5600.
Celebrate the End of the School Year: 5-7 p.m. June 9, Ben & Jerry’s at Friendly Center in Greensboro. The ice cream shop will donate 10% of the sales to the foundation.
* * * *
The 27th annual Human Race is Saturday, June 5.
Help support local nonprofits by creating a team or making a donation to your favorite nonprofit. Then watch the virtual program at 10 a.m. Saturday.
To register, visit volunteercentertriad.org and click on the Human Race banner.
For information, call 336-373-1633.
* * * *
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will host a Cone Health Vaccine Clinic from noon to 4 p.m. June 21.
Walk-ins are welcome.
The free COVID-19 vaccines are available for men and women. No identification is required.
Participants will leave with an appointment for their next vaccine.
For information, call 336-482-7681.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.