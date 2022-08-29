Health Happenings

UNCG’s Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching HUB will hold a networking event from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Old San Juan Bar and Grill, 948 Walker Ave. in Greensboro.

GROWTH seeks to encourage interdisciplinary and community-engaged research, teaching and service focused on aging and older adults. All UNCG faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners are invited to participate in GROWTH-sponsored events.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/mph6nyjr or email GROWTH@uncg.edu.

* * * *

The JDRF 2023 Children’s Congress application launches Sept. 6.

Every two years, more than 160 JDRF Children’s Congress Delegates living with Type 1 diabetes gather in Washington, D.C., to speak with members of Congress. These T1D youth — aged 4 to 17 at the time of the event — travel from across the country and around the globe to help them better understand what life with T1D is like, and how they can advance policies and legislation that support the T1D community.

Through sharing their stories and lived experiences Children’s Congress Delegates have been extremely successful in educating their members of Congress and helping to secure continued federal research funding to advance life-changing therapies and technologies. At the same time, these youth engage in leadership and character-building programming, they learn from T1D celebrities, and form connections with other young people living with the disease.

For information, visit https://cc.jdrf.org/ or email childrenscongress@jdrf.org.

* * * *

The Greensboro Police Department has secure medication collection boxes that offer community members a safe way to dispose of unwanted or expired medications.

Secure collection boxes are located in the lobbies of the following substations:

Police Headquarters, District 1 Substation: 100 Police Plaza (open 24/7)

District 3 Substation: 300 S. Swing Road (open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays)

District 4 Substation: 1105 Maple St. (open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays)

Accepted items include: EpiPens, prescription pills and capsules in zippered plastic bags (no loose pills) and patches.

Don’t bring: Over-the-counter drugs, liquids, biomedical hazards, syringes, lancets, needles (EpiPens are permitted) and illegal drugs.

Never place loose needles/syringes in the trash. Look into mail-back programs, needle destruction devices and syringe exchange programs (call 253-272-4857).

Methods to dispose of biomedical waste (i.e. bloody bandages, disposable sheets/pads, gloves and dialysis machine filters): Double-bag the contaminated item in standard plastic garbage bags and securely fasten them. This material may then be combined with other household garbage.

Greensboro residents who find illegal drugs should call 336-373-2222.

To anonymously report the sale or use of illegal street drugs, contact Crime Stoppers 336-373-1000 or submit an anonymous e-tip at tinyurl.com/5xx6zpx8.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8ec8u8.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC is offering a variety of classes for aging adults at its Greensboro campus this fall. CAN-NC uses creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections and improve overall well-being. The nonprofit is offering classes in movement, chair yoga, painting, printmaking, wood burning and more.

Thanks to a grant from the Harris and Frances Block Foundation as well as sponsorships from HealthTeam Advantage and Alignment Health, CAN-NC is able to offer some free and reduced rate classes to ensure those with limited income have no barrier to participation. Registration is required and donations are always appreciated. To learn more, visit at https://can-nc.org/classes. For information, contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.