Health Happenings

The Greensboro Science Center will host 2021’s first Sensory Friendly Night, part of the organization’s Science for All initiative, which is dedicated to developing inclusive GSC experiences for all guests.

This after-hours event, set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9, is designed for guests with sensory-related challenges, such as autism spectrum disorder or PTSD, and their families.

Tickets are $5 per person for guests 3 and older. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the GSC’s admission window the evening of the event. Tickets include admission to the GSC’s museum and aquarium, with special quiet and activity zones, games and sensory backpacks available for loan. Parts of the zoo will be open until 7 p.m.

Visit greensboroscience.org and click on “Know Before You Go” on the “Visit” page for a link to the accessibility webpage that contains materials that will help guests prepare for the evening’s activities.

Additional Sensory Friendly Nights will take place Sept. 23 and Oct. 12.

* * * *

Randolph Community College is offering “Headaches, Types & Treatment,” which starts next month and a “Radiant Glow Facial Massage” course in November.