Health Happenings

The Greensboro Science Center will host 2021’s first Sensory Friendly Night, part of the organization’s Science for All initiative, which is dedicated to developing inclusive GSC experiences for all guests.
This after-hours event, set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9, is designed for guests with sensory-related challenges, such as autism spectrum disorder or PTSD, and their families.
Tickets are $5 per person for guests 3 and older. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the GSC’s admission window the evening of the event. Tickets include admission to the GSC’s museum and aquarium, with special quiet and activity zones, games and sensory backpacks available for loan. Parts of the zoo will be open until 7 p.m.
Visit greensboroscience.org and click on “Know Before You Go” on the “Visit” page for a link to the accessibility webpage that contains materials that will help guests prepare for the evening’s activities.
Additional Sensory Friendly Nights will take place Sept. 23 and Oct. 12.
* * * *
Randolph Community College is offering “Headaches, Types & Treatment,” which starts next month and a “Radiant Glow Facial Massage” course in November.
“Headaches, Types & Treatment” addresses the types of headaches and the tools, techniques and protocols found to be most successful for easing symptoms.
The course (#77452) is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in room 109 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro campus.
“Radiant Glow Facial Massage” instructs the students in the use of products, hot towels and hot/cold stones when doing facial massages.
The class (#77453) is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in room 109 of the CEIC.
Each class is $70.55. To register, call 336-633-0268.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association and others, is offering Wheel Serve Piedmont, a new wheelchair tennis program for adults. Register for this free program at www.gretanc.com/Wheel_Serve_Piedmont.
Tennis clinics will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 29-Oct. 27. A program Kickoff Jamboree and Volunteer Information Session will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Deep River Recreation Center courts, 1525 Skeet Club Road in High Point.
Wheel Serve Piedmont will promote and support wheelchair tennis in this region and teach athletes with a physical disability to play tennis.
The program is supported by Wheel Serve North Carolina, a nonprofit community tennis association, and will provide players with a chance to compete at the recreational or competitive level.
Wheelchair tennis follows the same rules as the original tennis game, except the ball can bounce twice.
Wheel Serve Piedmont is offered in partnership with High Point and Kernersville Parks and Recreation departments. For information, email air@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2626.
* * * *
Starting in September, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer PGA HOPE for military veterans and adaptive golf clinics for people with disabilities.
PGA HOPE offers free instruction to veterans of all abilities. It will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays from Sept. 17-Oct. 15 at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. A kick-off clinic will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the golf course. Register at tinyurl.com/wfwd7ram.
The Adaptive Golf Clinics will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 6.
The clinics are designed to teach adaptive techniques for those with physical disabilities who are 7 and older. No experience is needed to participate.
Register for this free program at tinyurl.com/36xhftnd.
