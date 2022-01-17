Health Happenings

When the pandemic first struck, Christina Cromwell and Jennifer Stone — who together own two Greensboro Pure Barre locations — decided the Triad needed an online support hub for local business owners in the fitness community. Almost two years later, the Greensboro Fitness and Wellness Facebook group has more than 350 active members.
The group began as a space for small business owners to share opportunities to work out amid the pandemic. Even as some restrictions have lifted, the group remains a source for Greensboro community members to learn about ways to stay healthy, with local fitness owners posting free classes, events and other ways to get moving while building community connections.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p9fp6yr.
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point, in partnership with the UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies, has jointly launched a public survey to help obtain information from residents in the High Point area as part of its strategic planning process.
The public is encouraged to complete the survey at https://go.uncg.edu/fhhpsurvey.
The foundation encourages, supports, influences and invests in efforts that improve health and wellness throughout High Point. The survey questions relate to social determinants of health, access to health care, availability of health care resources and other conditions that may affect access to health care and other health-related resources.
The public survey will be open to any High Point resident until Feb. 1. Participants may register for a chance to win a $100 gift card.
Creative Aging Network-NC has announced that the Reimagining Dementia Coalition website is now live at www.reimaginingdementia.com.
Reimagining Dementia: A Creative Coalition for Justice is an international group of people living with dementia, caretakers, family and community members, dementia activists and allies, health professionals, advocates, artists, academics, policymakers and others. They share a vision of care and support that promotes inclusion, relationships, creativity, joy and the possibility of growth for everyone impacted by dementia.
The UNCG Gerontology, Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) and the Office of Research and Engagement will hold a brown bag lunch-and-learn event from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 via Zoom at tinyurl.com/yd99zy5h.
Louisa Raisbeck, UNCG department of kinesiology, will talk about balance strategies for older adults.
Although many factors affect fall risk, control of your posture is most important because many of the body systems work together to support you.
The presentation will explore the effect of a 12-week postural control training program (wobble board training) that focuses on retention of posture control in healthy, older adults who reported falling in a 12-month period.
The next workshop is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Dayna Touron will present, “Multiple Pathways of Cognitive Aging: Motivational and Contextual Influences.”
For information, call 336-334-5000.
This month, the Kellin Foundation, Greensboro Police and dozens of agencies will gather to formally recommit being partners in the Greensboro Child Response Initiative, a program that helps children and families that are exposed to violence. There will be a virtual celebratory ceremony on Jan. 18.
Partners will share brief stories and testimonies of how CRI has had an impact on the community. The foundation will also honor its Community Partner of the Year, Officer of the Year and the Champion for Children Award.
This year, the nonprofits BackPack Beginnings and Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will join the partnership.
Founded in 2008, CRI provides a coordinated community response to behavioral health needs for children, families, and often adults residing in Greensboro. CRI is led by Executive Director and Kellin Foundation Co-Founder Dr. Kelly Graves. Together, CRI partners work to identify children and families who have experienced traumatic stress and provide support and services to help them heal. CRI has supported children in a wide range of situations, including those dealing with family separation, domestic violence or sexual abuse, substance abuse, and homelessness.
Through the partnership, Kellin Foundation Child and Family Advocates work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to help children exposed to violence, providing early interventions and help families understand the natural reactions to trauma.
For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
