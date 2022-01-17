Health Happenings

The presentation will explore the effect of a 12-week postural control training program (wobble board training) that focuses on retention of posture control in healthy, older adults who reported falling in a 12-month period.

The next workshop is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Dayna Touron will present, “Multiple Pathways of Cognitive Aging: Motivational and Contextual Influences.”

This month, the Kellin Foundation, Greensboro Police and dozens of agencies will gather to formally recommit being partners in the Greensboro Child Response Initiative, a program that helps children and families that are exposed to violence. There will be a virtual celebratory ceremony on Jan. 18.

Partners will share brief stories and testimonies of how CRI has had an impact on the community. The foundation will also honor its Community Partner of the Year, Officer of the Year and the Champion for Children Award.

This year, the nonprofits BackPack Beginnings and Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will join the partnership.