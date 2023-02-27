The High Point Public Library will host a free health screening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1 on the first floor at the High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St.

BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose screenings will be offered at this community event. Services are provided by Guilford Community Care Network, Cone Health and UNCG School of Nursing.

Healthcare providers will be available to answer questions about diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Also, Guilford County Community Care staff will assist customers with healthcare coverage.

For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting a spring exhibition throughout March, featuring art work created by the residents of skilled care communities who have participated in their Elder Arts Initiative over the last three years.

Each participant has been invited to submit one work of art for the final Spring Resident Art Exhibition and join the nonprofit for private receptions in March.

A free, public reception to celebrate the closing of the program will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 30. Donations are always appreciated.

Launched in January 2020, EAI has been a three-year project to improve the quality of life of residents in certified nursing homes across North Carolina through active engagement in the arts. Despite COVID-19, the nonprofit engaged more than 500 residents in 18 nursing homes across five counties.

For information, contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.

* * * *

Starting in March, select Hirsch Wellness Network classes will meet in person and Hirsch Yoga classes will be hybrid (offered in person and via Zoom). As the nonprofit reintroduces in-person programming, staff members will be mindful to continue offering online classes to serve Hirsch participants who are unable to attend in person. Classes are free to cancer survivors and caregivers.

Highlights for March include: Creative Immersion with artist Krystal Hart; Huna Basics for Anxiety with Bev Vaughn; Nature Drawing with artist Alex Gaal; Play with Your Words! Meet the Hermit Crab with author Molly Haile; Active Meditation with Malas and Matras with artist Kim Kestersone Trone; and Yoga Practices for Healthy Feet with Yoga Instructor Terry Brown.

The nonprofit will continue to offer its weekly taiji-qigong, chair qigong, yoga and meditation classes.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC and UNCG’s Gerontology Program will unveil the Creative Aging Gallery Hallway from 4 to 6 p.m. March 8 at UNCG’s Ferguson Building, 524 Highland Ave. in Greensboro. The gallery hallway will be a rotating exhibit, featuring art by mature artists or art that features themes related to aging. This event is free and open to everyone.

The hallway was organized by Elise Eifert, gerontology graduate coordinator, and curated by Lia Miller, executive director of CAN-NC. Miller selected 82-year-old Jean Musòn to be the first artist to display her work.

For information, visit https://can-nc.org/ or call 336-303-9963.

* * * *

Your Choices Randolph will celebrate 25 years of its prolife ministry with a benefit, For All Generations, at 7 p.m. May 11 at Central United Methodist Church in Asheboro.

For information, call 336-850-6356.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC is offering two new classes for spring:

Soft Pastels with Jennifer Donley—Birds & Wildlife: 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, March 6-April 24, Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro. $25/class or $90 per month (includes all supplies and instruction).

Oil Painting with Mavis Liggett—Water Mixable Oil Paints: 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8-April 26, 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. $40/class or $150/month (includes all supplies and instruction).

To register, visit www.can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.