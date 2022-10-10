Health Happenings

Creative Aging Network-NC announces a Call for Artists who are age 50 and older to participate in a community art show at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Receptions will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

They welcome 2D and 3D art of any size. Art must be ready to hang or display.

Registration is $25. Artists keep all proceeds of sales. To submit artwork for the show, register at tinyurl.com/bdzxcp7p by 5 p.m. today, Oct. 10. Details for art drop off will be provided after registration.

* * * *

A few years ago, Jennifer Kroll, a single mother and weightlifter fighting stage 4 melanoma, raised almost $12,000 for Cone Health cancer patients in need.

Now, she has launched “Lift the Weight for Cancer Patients,” which benefits the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Her goal is to raise $10,000 as she prepares for the N.C. State Weightlifting Championships.

Follow her on Instagram @scarletred36.

To make a gift in support of Lift the Weight for Cancer Patients, visit unchf.org/lift.

* * * *

The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will host a Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Guilford County on Oct. 15 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m.; the walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Guilford County, visit act.alz.org/Guilford or call 800-272-3900.

* * * *

Dance Project is launching a new, adaptive dance class for students with disabilities on Oct. 15.

The five-week session will be taught by Tabia McKinizie, a local activist for people with disabilities who is “passionate about marrying her dance skills with her advocacy skills for people with disabilities.” The nonprofit plans to run a longer session in the spring. This effort has been in the works since 2019.

For information, call 336-370-6776, email Info@danceproject.org or visit https://danceproject.org.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation has launched Teens Gotta Talk, an opportunity for teenagers to discuss their mental health with others their age and to learn skills to cope with mental health issues such as self-esteem, stress, anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide.

Teens Gotta Talk meets online at 4:45 p.m. Mondays for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 17. Teens Gotta Talk is free to join.

Call 336-429-5600 to register.

Also, the nonprofit is offering Get Off the Struggle Bus, a free depression support group for young adults ages 18-25. Participants may share struggles and focus on recovery with peers their age who are experiencing and overcoming depression.

Get Off the Struggle Bus meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Recovery Culture Club at the Guilford County Behavioral Health Urgent Care.

Call 336-429-5600 to sign up.

Also, Inspire is Kellin Foundation’s support group for survivors of domestic abuse. This group meets online at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. To learn more, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/support-groups.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective will present the free virtual Power of Knowing webinar “Caring for Veterans: Serving Those Who Have Served” from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 on Zoom.

Veterans and family members deserve to know the benefits, services and resources available to them and how to access them. This webinar will provide information useful to all veterans and family members, especially as veterans age or have serious illnesses.

Panelists include: Pat Gibbons, registered nurse, part-time intake nurse at PACE of the Triad and retired director of Beacon Place; Shannon Pointer, vice president of Hospice and Palliative Care with the Association for Home and Hospice Care of North Carolina and South Carolina Home Care and Hospice Association; and Robert Shelly, director of Veterans Services for Guilford County.

Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective, will serve as the moderator.

Register for the webinar on Zoom: tinyurl.com/64z8z6tc; the webinar ID is 814 3978 6410. Or join via phone call, 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.