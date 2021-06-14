Health Happenings

UNCG’s Psychology Clinic will host an in-person day camp for children and adolescents with social skills and friendship challenges, including but not limited to those with high functioning autism.
DREAM Camp aims to enhance campers’ social and friendship skills while providing developmentally appropriate life skills training. Campers also participate in camp activities, including arts and crafts, musical performances, and sports.
The camp, held at the Middle College at UNCG, 1510 Walker Ave. in Greensboro, will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21-25 and July 12-16. Campers may attend one or both weeks. There is a reduced rate for those who attend both.
The cost is $250 per week; partial financial assistance is available.
A screening visit is required for each potential new camper and his or her parents to determine whether the program will meet the camper’s needs. Call 336-334-5543 or email tdliles@psyclinic.uncg.edu to enroll.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/m36yne3p.
* * * *
The Power of Knowing: Beyond the Casserole — How to Truly Support a Grieving Person will be from noon to 1 p.m. June 22 on Zoom. The free webinar will offer tips on ways to support those who have experienced loss.
Speakers include Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective, and April Herring, community education/outreach coordinator and faith community liaison at AuthoraCare Collective.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/wsv954ve. The webinar ID is 957 6416 4725.
You can also join via phone call at 301-715-8592.
* * * *
The Martin Dixon Intergenerational Center on the campus of Bennett College is a new location for individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The center is at 600 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-370-8707.
* * * *
The following health care associations have joined together to support proposed legislation SB530 (Medicaid for Twelve Months Postpartum) extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers to a full year after the birth of their child: North Carolina Medical Society, N.C. Academy of Family Physicians, N.C. Pediatric Society, N.C. Obstetrical and Gynecological Association, N.C. Academy of Physician Assistants, N.C. Osteopathic Medical Association and N.C. Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Research has shown that insurance during this postpartum period is associated with better outcomes for both mother and child. The state’s current Medicaid coverage for new mothers leaves roughly half of new mothers uninsured 60 days after delivery of their baby, according to the North Carolina Institute of Medicine’s 2020 Perinatal Systems of Care Report.
For information, visit www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2021/SB%20530.
* * * *
The 12th annual Restoration Runway Fashion Show Fundraiser is set for Sept. 24 at the Carolina Theatre. Ticket holders will enjoy a production that feels a little bit Broadway and a little bit New York Fashion Week, as fall fashions are showcased from local boutiques and retailers.
Before the show, ticketed guests will have the option to participate in a reception by Painted Plate Executive Chef Brad Semon.
Restoration Runway is the annual fundraiser for Restoration Place Counseling, a nonprofit that provides affordable, professional Christian counseling and support services to girls and women (beginning at age 12) in Greensboro and surrounding areas.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 15.
Models are needed. If interested, email Cindy@RPCounseling.org. For information, visit tinyurl.com/3fnp73hb and https://rpcounseling.org/#.
