Health Happenings

UNCG’s Psychology Clinic will host an in-person day camp for children and adolescents with social skills and friendship challenges, including but not limited to those with high functioning autism.

DREAM Camp aims to enhance campers’ social and friendship skills while providing developmentally appropriate life skills training. Campers also participate in camp activities, including arts and crafts, musical performances, and sports.

The camp, held at the Middle College at UNCG, 1510 Walker Ave. in Greensboro, will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21-25 and July 12-16. Campers may attend one or both weeks. There is a reduced rate for those who attend both.

The cost is $250 per week; partial financial assistance is available.

A screening visit is required for each potential new camper and his or her parents to determine whether the program will meet the camper’s needs. Call 336-334-5543 or email tdliles@psyclinic.uncg.edu to enroll.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/m36yne3p.

