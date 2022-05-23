Health Happenings

The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. May 24. This month’s meeting will feature a Mental Health in Education program with guest speakers Guilford County Schools teacher Jasmine Crump and GCS Mental Health Coordinator Andrea Thompson. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mry5u542, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168.

Pandemic-related stressors affected the education experience for students, parents and teachers. Participants will learn about the impact on GCS students and how staff is working to address mental health needs.

For information, call 336-373-7955.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 13th annual Lunafest Film Festival is set for May 26. The preshow starts at 7:30 p.m. with the films, which are short films by, for and about women, at 8:15 p.m.

The preshow features Americana folk-rock by Ghosts of Liberty.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

The festival will be in-person at The Yard at Revolution Mill, Textile Drive in Greensboro, and online.

Here’s a preview of the films:

“How to be at Home” by Andrea Dorfman. Animated poem about coping with isolation during COVID-19.

“Close Ties to Home Country” by Akanksha Cruczynski. Immigrant dog walker finds connection in the hearts of the wealthy pets she maintains.

“Generation Impact: The Coder” by Samantha Knowles. A 13-year-old girl designs and builds a mobile app to help children stay connected to their incarcerated parents by sending photos and letters.

“Proof of Loss” by Katherine Fisher. When a fire takes their home, a father and daughter must find a way to salvage what remains — each other.

“When You Clean A Stranger’s Home” by Sharon Arteaga. A first-generation high school student describes what she and her mom learn about people when cleaning their homes.

“Between the Lines: Liz at Large” by Abi Cole. Frustrated with the lack of character diversity in The New Yorker’s cartoons, an artist submits her own illustrations, becoming the first Black woman cartoonist in the magazine’s near-century run.

“Wearable Tracy” by Emily McAllister. A Bronx woman’s accidental social experiment connects her with fellow New Yorkers who might otherwise forever remain strangers.

“To the Future, With Love” by Shaleece Haas and Hunter “Pixel” Jimenez. An animated self-portrait of a nonbinary trans teen caught between the expectations of his Guatemalan immigrant family and his dreams of living happily ever after with his long-distance friend.

For information, call 336-373-7014.

* * * *

Dr. Arron William Pickens, a pulmonologist, will be the featured speaker during the June 1 Triad LiveLung Lung Cancer group. The meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 1000 Mall Loop Road in High Point. Dinner will be provided.

Pickens will address respiratory issues that many lung cancer patients face, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as chronic restrictive pulmonary disease. He also will discuss some of the differences among medications for patients with respiratory problems.

The Triad meeting is open to all lung cancer patients and their loved ones. Registration is required for meal planning purposes. Contact Dusty Donaldson at 336-302-7714, dusty@dustyjoy.org or at www.livelung.org/events.

* * * *

Children’s Home Society of NC has announced the inaugural Sunshine 5K and Family Festival on June 11, a family-friendly benefit event to raise awareness and help support families across the state with the resources they need for family well-being.

The festival will include:

5K walk/run starting at 8 a.m.

Kids’ 100-yard dash

Live music — Part Time Party Band and Big Bang Boom

Food trucks, local vendors, games, activities and more

All festivities will be at Country Park in Greensboro, with the 5K starting and finishing at the Jaycee Park parking lot at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

To register, visit chsnc.org/5k.

