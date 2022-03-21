Health Happenings

Pigskin for Hodgkins will host its fourth annual charity flag football game Saturday, March 26, at Northwest Guilford High School, 5240 Northwest School Road in Greensboro.

Pigskin for Hodgkins is a nonprofit created to raise money for families battling childhood cancer and to fund Hodgkin Lymphoma research.

The game will feature former high school, college and professional football players playing alongside other familiar faces to the area, as well as current NFL players serving as honorary coaches.

Gates open at noon and kick-off is at 1 p.m. A suggested $1 donation will be collected at the gate.

For information, visit www.pigskinforhodgkins.org.

* * * *

The American Heart Association announced Susan Fagg as the 2022 Woman of Impact for Guilford County.

Woman of Impact is a select group of individuals across the country who take on the Go Red for Women movement for an eight-week initiative because of their passion and drive to increase awareness and make a difference in their community.

“I see the effects of heart disease everyday with my husband, Bill, and want to educate women on the importance of putting their health first, while modeling positive behavior for the rest of the family,” shared Fagg, a Rodan+Fields employee.

Fagg will also set a goal and work to raise funds for the American Heart Association by World Health Day, April 7. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/mu9ck646.

With support from National Go Red for Women sponsor CVS Health and Guilford Go Red for Women platform sponsor Go-Forth Pest Control, this year’s Go Red community initiatives will be celebrated at the 2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Luncheon on May 6 at the Sedgefield Country Club. For more information, visit GuilfordNCGoRedLuncheon.Heart.org.

* * * ** * * *

AuthoraCare Collective, in partnership with Elon University and HonorBridge, will present the Power of Knowing virtual webinar — “Leaving A Legacy: What Are My Wishes, and How Do I Make Them Known?” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, on Zoom.

Participants will learn what it means to create a legacy and how to find the resources available to create one. They will also learn about ways to create a personal legacy through family stories, sharing of values and hopes for future generations, and about options for organ donation and full-body donation.

Register for the webinar on Zoom at tinyurl.com/3m5zfx5a; the webinar ID is 819 4295 3945 or join via phone by calling 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.

* * * *

The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will present “Medicare: Where Are We Going?” from 7 to 8 p.m. March 29 over Zoom.

The panel discussion will feature Dr. Tim Lane, Dr. Wayne Hale and Rob Luisana.

Robin Lane, family nurse practitioner, will answer questions about Medicare for All.

Dr. Teresa Bratton will moderate the Q&A session. To register for the Zoom, go to www.lwvpt.org and click on “Calendar — March 29, 2022.”

For information, email health@lwvpt.org or call 336-274-0202.

* * * *

Join the Piedmont Triad Regional Council for a six-week series on Living Healthy with Chronic Conditions. It will be in person at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.

An information session is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 23. Sessions are scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 6, June 13, June 27, July 11, July 18 and July 25.

Register by calling 336-273-4816, Ext. 280.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.