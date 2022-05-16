Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective, in partnership with Pace of the Triad, will present the latest free Power of Knowing webinar, Transitions and Life Changes, from noon to 1 p.m. May 19 on Zoom.

Aging can bring great joy and satisfaction, but it can also create changes in living conditions, care needs and require additional emotional support. This webinar will discuss some of the common reasons transitions are needed and provide resource information so that seniors and family members can be empowered to make plans that meet the needs and honor individual wishes for care while being well supported.

Register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/mptdryuy. The webinar ID is 848 8104 6508. Join via phone at 301-715-8592.

AuthoraCare Collective is formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell.

The webinar will stream at authoracare.org/knowing after airing.

To learn more, or to register for a webinar, visit www.authoracare.org/knowing

* * * *

Greensboro’s Khalif Court No. 90, in partnership with Pace of the Triad, will hold its second annual National Community Health Initiative Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at the Khalif Event Center, 2000 Wendover Ave. East in Greensboro.

The public event will offer free blood pressure and blood glucose checks, as well as free health education handouts, to raise awareness of health initiatives that affect the community.

The NCHI Committee is also planning a walk to take place from 8 to 10 a.m. June 4 at Barber Park in Greensboro. The registration fee is $20, with donations going toward charitable endeavors such as diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure.

Khalif Court No. 90 was organized under dispensation in March 1946 and received its charter on Aug. 25, 1946. This year Detective Sherrie L. Moore, Past Commandress, presides over Khalif Court No. 90 as the 69th Illustrious Commandress.

This year’s theme is “The Legacy Continues” as they continue their fundraising efforts and community service work of giving scholarships to students and implementing various charitable projects within the community, such as the upcoming fair.

For information, email mjac2915@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Queen Arise Leadership Program has launched The Queens Period Project, a teen-led community service project.

This initiative is collaborating with middle and high schools in Guilford County to donate feminine hygiene packs.

The Queens Period Project will take place from noon to 3 p.m. June 4 where the members of I Am A Queen will assemble the packages and sort through donations at the Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Community members are asked to help by dropping off feminine hygiene products at Create Me, 2507-B Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, through June 3, from 3 to 8 p.m. weekdays.

Items needed include feminine pads, feminine wipes, tampons and travel size hand sanitizer.

To support this project, visit https://donorbox.org/queenarise2022.

For information, call 336-638-1315 ore email info@iamaqueen.org.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network will offer multiple healing arts programs in May and June that are free to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

Highlights include “Embroidered Botanicals” with textile designer Jacqui Mehring. Participants will create delicate works of art sewing dainty stitches onto fragile leaves, celebrating what can be done when we are gentle and act with care. Writer, author and Hirsch instructor Molly Haile will teach a “Writing to Heal” workshop, and yoga instructor Terry Brown will offer practices to release the tension in the back, neck and shoulders.

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.