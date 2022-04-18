Health Happenings

Western Guilford High School Interact Club will hold a yard sale/bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road in Greensboro.

Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The event will include yard sales, vendors, food, face painting, corn hole, music, raffle items and more.

For information, call 336-553-8824 or email rwhenkel@aol.com.

* * * *

High Point Public Library will host virtual tai chi sessions via Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 12:45 p.m. through June 15.

Tai chi is a gentle form of exercise that can help to improve balance, build muscle strength, promote flexibility and help to reduce stress. This free program is brought by Winston-Salem State University through a grant provided by the National Council on Aging.

Registration is required by contacting Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov to get the Zoom link.

* * * *

A blood drive is planned for 2:30 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Morehead Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro.

To make an appointment, visit Redcross.org and use Morehead UMC as the sponsor code.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

* * * *

Make-A-Wish has set a goal to grant 100 wishes by April 29 — World Wish Day. And thanks to a matching opportunity, gifts this month can go three times as far to grant wishes.

To contribute to the World Wish Day Triple Match Challenge, visit tinyurl.com/ye8y384t.

Also, Red Lobster diners can support Make-A-Wish this month by adding a donation to their bill. With any donation of $5 or more, they will receive a $10 coupon to use on their next visit.

* * * *

Randolph Community College is hosting the annual Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Symposium, “Proactive in the Pandemic,” from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. April 22 in the JB and Claire Davis Corporate Training Center on the Asheboro campus or online via Microsoft Teams. An optional afternoon session at 1 p.m. on the importance of self-care is planned, but is limited to 40 in-person attendees.

Topics include innovation during COVID-19, social media and mental health, and substance abuse and resources. Bishop Travis Cooke is giving the keynote address and will speak about his work with Teen Challenge.

Call 336-633-0268 to register; specify if you will be attending in person or on Teams.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network will offer multiple healing arts programs in May that are free to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

Programs include include a four-session short story and essay writing workshop with writer, author and Hirsch instructor Ginger Gaffney. Horticulture therapist Catherine Crowder will share her expertise to create elegant glass jar terrariums and Terry Brown will present “The Power of Your Breath” offering techniques to achieve a renewed sense of calm and prepare one’s body to breathe more effectively.

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

The 2022 Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk will be in person and under the leadership of Brent Hampton, president and chief executive officer of Century Products, and Jason Upham, executive director at Cone Health.

The event is 9 a.m. May 21 at UNCG’s Kaplan Commons. Check-in starts at 8 a.m.

The American Heart Association is funding three heart disease and stroke-related research projects at N.C. A&T and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, totaling more than $830,000.

Register at guilfordheartwalk.org.

