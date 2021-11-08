Health Happenings

Hirsch Wellness Network offers 28 healing arts programs in November that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
The nonprofit has also opened registration for Nature and Nurture — Creating Bird Feeders, set for 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Join Horticultural Therapist Catherine Crowder and Master Gardener Nona Pryor for this online workshop, as participants walk through the necessary steps to assemble individual platform bird feeders. Cliff Mattson designed and donated the crafted kits.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
Creekside parkrun will hold a free Turkey Trot on Nov. 25 at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale. This timed 5K for walkers and runners of all ages will be held at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving attire is encouraged.
Creekside parkrun is a free, timed 5K held at Creekside Park each Saturday morning, in cooperation with Archdale Parks and Recreation.
Parkruns are volunteer led events held all over the world, with around 45 in the United States. According to co-event director Joyce Wolford, “The goal of Creekside parkrun is to encourage folks to be active and enjoy the outdoors. The central location of Creekside Park makes it convenient for not only people from Randolph County, but surrounding counties as well.” In addition to people of all ages, four-legged family members, also known as barkrunners, are welcome at parkruns.
The Creekside parkrun course starts and finishes behind the Senior Center inside Creekside Park. First-time participants should arrive around 8:45 a.m. for a course briefing. There’s an event briefing for everyone at 8:55 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9 a.m. Participants are required to complete a one-time registration at www.parkrun.us/creekside for their free, personal barcode. The barcode is scanned at the completion of each event to calculate results.
For information, email creekside@parkrun.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @creeksideparkrun.
* * * *
Macy’s is accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 24. For every letter dropped in a store’s big red letterbox or sent online, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.
For information, visit macys.com/believe.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s adaptive and inclusive recreation unit will host an adaptive lacrosse clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road in Greensboro. The program is free for individuals ages 6 through adults, but registration is required. Sign up at tinyurl.com/hajeem9z.
This program will introduces athletes with a disability to the sport of adaptive lacrosse. Beginners are welcome. Participants must wear face coverings. Hand sanitizer will be available.
For information, contact Kaitlynne Temple at 336-373-954 or kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
Sanctuary House will hold its 2022 Musical Moods event at 6:30 p.m. March 5.
As a nod to the nonprofit’s 20 years of service, the speakeasy-style event will have a roaring 1920s theme.
More than 230 people attended the 2021 Musical Moods event, Let the Sun Shine In, which was held at Painted Plate at the Vineyard. Others joined online from their homes as the festivities were livestreamed.
Also, Dr. Christina Rama has raised $41,000 to support the nonprofit’s services. Her goal is to raise $50,000 in memory of her late sister, Regina.
To donate or to read the first three chapters of Rama’s memoir about her sister, visit tinyurl.com/m77392cy.
