Health Happenings

Hirsch Wellness Network offers 28 healing arts programs in November that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.

The nonprofit has also opened registration for Nature and Nurture — Creating Bird Feeders, set for 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Join Horticultural Therapist Catherine Crowder and Master Gardener Nona Pryor for this online workshop, as participants walk through the necessary steps to assemble individual platform bird feeders. Cliff Mattson designed and donated the crafted kits.

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.

For information, call 336-209-0259.

Creekside parkrun will hold a free Turkey Trot on Nov. 25 at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale. This timed 5K for walkers and runners of all ages will be held at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving attire is encouraged.

Creekside parkrun is a free, timed 5K held at Creekside Park each Saturday morning, in cooperation with Archdale Parks and Recreation.