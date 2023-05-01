Creative Aging Network-NC will host its inaugural Arts Unbound Festival: An Open House & Celebration of Older Americans Month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. There will be campus and studio tours all day at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

There will be a Native American Blessing of the Land at 1 p.m., more than 50 art exhibitions, demonstrations, free art sessions, live music, vendor booths, free refreshments and more. This is a rain or shine event.

Artists ages 50 and older were invited to participate in a community art show in celebration of Older Americans Month. Original works of art (both two-dimensional and three-dimensional) will be on view until May 31. Most of the artists will be in attendance to represent their work during the festival on May 6.

Also, the nonprofit offers a variety of classes each month, everything from painting to chair yoga.

For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit https://can-nc.org/events.

* * * *

The 2022 Vann York Car Giveaway, originally planned for April 28, is set for 6:35 p.m. May 2 at Truist Point.

Community members are encouraged to join United Way of Greater High Point at the stadium for a chance to witness 10 finalists compete to unlock a brand-new car courtesy of Vann York Auto Group. Participants will enjoy a night of baseball and celebration while supporting United Way of Greater High Point’s fundraising campaign.

The nonprofit’s mission is to fight for the education, health and financial stability of every person in every community.

For information, call 336-883-4127.

* * * *

Answers For Cancers has teamed up with Dudley High School and Child Evangelism Fellowship to hold a community health fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 at Dudley High School, 1200 Lincoln St. in Greensboro.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4bmhj2tn.

* * * *

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina’s 2023 Kentucky Derby Classic is set for May 6 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield. Registration opens at 3 p.m.

The afternoon will include live auctions, raffles, inspiring stories from local wish families and more.

Guests can also look forward to enjoying refreshments, dinner, and drinks (Mint Julep station); live music; wine and spirit pull; sportsbook betting; hat contest; photo booth; and more. The 149th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs will also be streaming live.

For information, visit www.kentuckyderbyclassic.org.

* * * *

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Triad is set for May 12 at the Creekside Park Baseball Field in Archdale.

Relay For Life of the Triad will open at 6 p.m. Survivors and caregivers will start off the walk with a special lap, to be followed by registered teams and participants. To help plan and to order a survivor shirt, register for the event at www.relayforlife.org/triadnc. Shirts will be shipped directly to survivors.

There will be cake walks, family-friendly activities and fun throughout the evening. The luminaria ceremony will be held at 9 p.m.

Luminarias can be purchased at www.relayforlife.org/triadnc or at the event.

Donations may be made at www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.

To become a sponsor, contact Leah Schomaker at leah.schomaker@cancer.org or 336-575-6325.

* * * *

* * * *

Caring Hands Home Health is hosting a health and job fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 for the Triad community.

There will be blood sugar and blood pressure checks, STD testing, flu shots and more. Multiple employers will join the home health provider from the retail industry, warehouse industry, staffing agencies, childcare centers and more as well. Vendors who would like to join should email hr@caringhandshhc.org. To apply for a job, visit www.caringhandshhc.com.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/5fdhpwzr.