The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer “Lifestyle Changes in Midlife: Relieve Symptoms and Improve Your Quality of Life in Perimenopause and Menopause” from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 9.

Participants will discuss the routines to establish and essential shifts to make that will help them feel better, more in control and empowered.

To register, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org with your name, phone number and title of workshop.

The center offers a variety of support groups for women, everything from emotional wellness to job search support. For information, visit https://womenscentergso.org/.

* * * *

The High Point Rockers and Truist Point ballpark is now a Certified Autism Center, a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

To meet CAC requirements, staff completed training and certification to better assist and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families. IBCCES also conducted an on-site review to provide additional ways the Rockers can accommodate visitors and create sensory guides for each ballpark area as part of the certification process.

IBCCES developed programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and offer other accommodations to this part of the community.

One in six people have a sensory need or sensitivity, and one in 44 children are diagnosed with autism in the United States.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network has announced that therapeutic aquatics will make a return. Hirsch is partnering once again with ClubFitness Green Valley in Greensboro. Their last class with Club Fitness was in February 2020, right before the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Classes are free of charge and include the use of club locker rooms and the fitness floor on the same day as guided aquatic movement sessions only.

Classes will begin in March, and the exact dates and times will be posted on the nonprofit’s website later this month.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

Wake Forest University School of Medicine received four grants totaling more than $1.1 million from The Duke Endowment to help improve health in communities across North Carolina.

The four grants focus on projects that enhance patient care and promote better access to health care options.

Locally, a grant of $100,000 was awarded to “The Healthy Guilford Coalition” to establish a new Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas Coalition. Bringing together Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center and Cone Health, community-based nonprofits and the Guilford County Health Department, this project will create positive lasting changes in social determinants of health and contribute to overall healthy lifestyles in Guilford County.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s We Honor Veterans program, in partnership with HealthTeam Advantage, will hold a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 29 at The Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave., Greensboro, and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 30, at the Hospice Thrift Store, 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington.

The event is in honor of Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29, but it is open to all veterans. Reservations are required and can be made at www.authoracare.org/veteran. The thrift store will open at 8 a.m. March 30 and all veterans will receive a 10% coupon.

For more details, call 336-478-2502.

* * * *

Black women are more than twice as likely as their white peers to have uncontrolled high blood pressure during their childbearing years, raising their risk for pregnancy-related complications, new research finds.

The analysis, which also showed one in four Black women and one in three Hispanic women lack access to healthy foods, was published recently in a special Go Red for Women Spotlight issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association.

To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/yc6k49km and tinyurl.com/3vuhy4uw.