Health Happenings

High Point Public Library will host its annual health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21 in the library’s parking lot at 901 N. Main St.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet and talk with local health care professionals and receive free screenings.

The event will include COVID-19 tests and booster shots, tours of the giant inflatable colon, children’s activities, food demonstration, bone density scan, door prizes and more.

This free community event is open to the public, and all ages are welcome. To sign up, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

* * * *

Sisters Network Greensboro will host the 10th annual “Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at Greensboro-High Point Marriott, at One Marriott Drive in Greensboro.

This year’s topic is “Sexual Intimacy During and After Breast Cancer Treatment.” The conference is open to breast cancer survivors, community stakeholders, caregivers, health professionals and the general public. Tickets are $40 per person at sng2022.eventbrite.com.

Among the scheduled event speakers are:

Dr. Candace Parker-Autry, assistant professor of urogynecology at Atrium Wake Health. Topic: Causes of sexual dysfunction.

Rebecca Shelby, associate professor, psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University Medical Center. Topic: Psycho-social effects of sexual dysfunction.

Breanna Beard, medical psychology intern at Duke University Medical Center.

Beverly Vaughn, Breathworks mindfulness for pain and anxiety coach working with cancer patients and survivors with the Hirsch Wellness Network. Topic: Mindfulness.

Cheryl Rowland, Cone Health Cancer Center, martial artist and tai chi instructor at Cone Health Cancer Center. Demonstration: Tai chi.

The mission of Sisters Network is to bring national and local attention to the devastating impact that breast cancer has in the African American community. The mortality rate for African American women with breast cancer is nearly twice as high as the rate for other racial/ethnic groups. Younger women tend to be diagnosed with larger tumors and a more aggressive form of breast cancer. The symposium will stress the importance of self-education about cancer detection and treatment.

Call 336-272-0092 or email greensboronc@sistersnetworkinc.org.

* * * *

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective will present a free, two-part virtual webinar on the death experience from noon to 1 p.m. June 23 and 30 on Zoom.

Part One will explore the physical, emotional and spiritual impact on patients and family members from earlier stages of illness through death and bereavement. Palliative care and hospice experts will share their knowledge and attendees can learn from the spouse of a patient about the impact of being a caregiver for a terminally ill family member.

Register for Part One at tinyurl.com/4nhhay7x. Webinar ID: 889 1503 8168. Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.

AuthoraCare Collective will present the second in a virtual two-part webinar from noon to 1 p.m. June 30 on Zoom.

This webinar will focus on the later stages of illness including care needs and physical changes in the weeks and days before death. Challenges of caregiving and family coping, as well as grief before and after the death will be discussed.

Register for Part Two at tinyurl.com/35bacpsc. Webinar ID: 873 4848 8621. Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.

* * * *

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, under Commander Bill Tate, will resume picking up veterans at their homes and taking them to Salisbury, Kernersville and Durham medical centers. The vans begin operating June 20.

The number of vans will be limited because of a lack of drivers and COVID-19.

The vans will go to Salisbury on Mondays, Kernersville on Thursdays and Durham on Fridays. It is a first come, first serve basis. All veterans will be required to wear a mask and show their COVID-19 shot and booster card.

Veterans are required to call in three days before appointments. Call 336-510-7508 and follow the prompts.

To volunteer to drive, call Betsy at 336-706-8047.

