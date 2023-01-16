Health Happenings

Every year, High Point University students lead community service projects for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”

This includes wellness screenings which are set for 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. today at the HPU Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic at 1020 Mall Loop Road in High Point.

Visitors should bring a list of any medications that they are currently taking.

To learn more, visit https://highpoint.givepulse.com/group/events/799266.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold two hourlong programs (one virtually and one in-person) for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Grief – What to Expect and What Can Help will be held virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 on Zoom and in-person from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

This program is designed to help newly grieving persons gain a better understanding of common grief reactions, strategies for coping and resources to increase their confidence and knowledge during these challenging times.

Registration is required for both programs. To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org. Deadline to register is Jan. 24.

* * * *

The 2023 Triad Go Red for Women luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive in High Point.

For information, call 336.542.4826 or email tinyurl.com/5c8x9yut. Also, email TriadNC@heart.org.

* * * *

Wendy and Brett Hoge’s journey with Type 1 Diabetes and JDRF is the cover story in the January issue of Winston-Salem Monthly.

The Hoges, who live in Advance, are being honored next month for their work with JDRF, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with Type 1 Diabetes.

They will be honored at the Hope Bubbles Up Gala, presented by Truist, on Feb. 11 at The Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP toast and auction preview.

This year’s events include a silent auction, raffle, seated dinner, and an after-party with ‘80s tribute band Cassette Rewind.

The gala will also be live-streamed.

In 2022, the gala was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, with 500 guests instead of the usual 1,000, and was live-streamed. It raised nearly $1.3 million.

For details on the gala and the JDRF North Carolina Chapter, visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2023.

* * * *

JDRF TypeOneNation North Carolina Summit, set for noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 25, is an educational and inspirational summit designed for people across North Carolina who are impacted by Type 1 Diabetes. Learn about research advances, participate in discussions with experts and meet others living with the disease. Educational sessions will be focused on diabetes care and management, and will be geared for different audiences.

A Kid’s Camp will be offered to children ages 5 to 12.

Rob Howe, host of the popular diabetes podcast, Diabetics Doing Things, as this year’s keynote speaker.

The event will take place at the N.C. A&T Alumni-Foundation Event Center, 200 N. Benbow Road in Greensboro. Parking is free.

To register for this free event, visit tinyurl.com/mvne39tn.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has 30 classes scheduled for February that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers.

Highlights include: Perceptions for Healing, meditation instructor Eowyn Ahlstrom; The Book of Your Journey, Fine Art Book Maker Susanne Baker; The Fine Art of Paper Quilling, artist Mavis Liggett; Miniature Haitian Art Flags, textile designer Jacqui Mehring; Storytelling through Photography, Photographer Dave Dulaney; Why Do Poems Have Feet, author and writer Molly Haile; and Stitch Club, Jacqui Mehring and Vanessa McCormick-Penn. The network also offers weekly Taiji-Qigong, Chair Qigong, yoga and meditation classes.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.