Health Happenings

UNCG’s School of Health and Human Sciences’ Center for Women’s Health and Wellness will present Sonyia Richardson as guest speaker at an afternoon lecture from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Elliott University Center Auditorium, 507 Stirling St. in Greensboro.

Richardson will talk about suicide among diverse adolescent girls and how communities can help prevent it. Girls who think about suicide, plan suicide or attempt suicide are at a higher risk for suicide later in life.

Richardson is an assistant professor in the School of Social Work at UNC-Charlotte, where she is also the director of the Race and Social Equity Research Academy and the founder and director of the Mental Health Research and Practice Lab.

The lecture is free and open to the public. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yckjrs3b.

* * * *

The Hirsch Wellness Network’s Art Lives Here raised more than $72,000 towards the nonprofit’s healing arts programs.

This month, the network is offering multiple free healing arts programs to cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

To see the offerings, visit tinyurl.com/2p9f5ury.

Also, the network will offer “How Perfect Scents Can Transform Events” with Kimberly Seymour, a clinical aromatherapist, from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. The workshop is virtual.

Register at tinyurl.com/krdvvchr by Oct 20 for supplies to be mailed.

The nonprofit has 35 classes scheduled for November. Highlights include: Quilling Holiday Ornaments with Mavis Liggett, Beginner’s Zentangle with Michele Rieder, Your Story of Healing through Art with Kim Cuny and Breathworks with Beverly Vaughn.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.

* * * *

The McGirt-Horton Branch of Greensboro Public Library will host Native Healing: Connection to Culture and Food from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at 2501 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro.

Stephen Bell and Erika Reynolds will discuss access to mental health care for Indigenous people and how connecting to food and culture can help with healing.

Bell is a member of the Lumbee Tribe and works as a clinical social worker and American Indian Education Coordinator for Guilford County Schools.

He works with Indigenous youth to help them heal by connecting with their native culture and educates others on the diversity among Indigenous people and communities.

Reynolds is Cherokee/Arawak/Saura and is a graduate of UNCG with bachelor’s degrees in psychology and Spanish.

She is pursuing her master’s in peace and conflict studies.

For information about this free event, call 336-373-5810.

* * * *

Beane Signs has designed, donated and placed vinyl graphics on a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Multiple agencies across the state are participating in this awareness campaign through October.

According to statistics, about one in eight women will be affected by breast cancer and about one in 833 men will develop breast cancer.

Early detection is a key factor in offering more treatment options and increasing survivability.