The American Heart Association has announced Anita Prendergast, CEO of the Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, as the chairperson for the 2023 Triad Heart Ball and the Heart of the Triad initiative. A focus on stroke and prevention will take a lead for this year’s program accompanied by a traveling F.A.S.T. display sharing stroke warning signs. “F” stands for face drooping. “A” stands for arm weakness. “S” stands for speech difficulty. “T” stands for time to call 9-1-1.

The ball is scheduled for April 21 at the Legacy Stables and Events in Winston-Salem. This event celebrates the community’s collective success in driving change, funding science and improving health. It includes a mobile auction, live auction, engaging program, gourmet dinner and live entertainment by acoustic guitarist Kevin Beck. After the program concludes, live entertainment will be provided by Hot Sauce. Tickets are on sale now at TriadHeartBall.Heart.org. For event questions, contact TriadNC@heart.org.

* * * *

Well-Spring Solutions will offer a four-part, free workshop series focused on person-centered care at home. The classes will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Feb. 16, Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 at The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St. in Greensboro.

Topics will include cognitive engagement; creative expression; health and nutrition; and feeling connected.

Presenters will introduce these critical areas and share ideas for activities to successfully reinforce them at home with loved ones. Participants do not need to attend all the classes to participate.

To register, call 336-545-4245, email jkolada@well-spring.org or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/services/caregiver-support-services/.

Let the nonprofit know if respite care for a loved one is needed during these class times; prior arrangements are required.

* * * *

Kratom is becoming more common in the world of drugs. Drug tests typically don’t test for it, so it can easily go unnoticed as a drug someone may be using. Kratom produces similar effects as opiates and stimulants and is an herbal substance. Kratom can be found at gas stations, head shops and online.

Narconon may be able to help people overcome addiction. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.

To learn more about Kratom, visit tinyurl.com/2p87556b.

* * * *

Greensboro’s code compliance division has been certified in Mental Health First Aid by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. The division, part of the housing and neighborhood development department, is the first code compliance/enforcement division in North Carolina to receive certification, says Michelle Kennedy, department director.

Seventeen of Greensboro’s code compliance inspectors and six department administration staffers participated in the training Jan. 25-26. The training teaches how to identify, understand and provide assistance to people experiencing a mental health crisis or displaying signs of a substance use disorder.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has 30 classes scheduled for February that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Many still have spots available.

Starting in March, the nonprofit will be offering select “hybrid” classes. Community members should check the calendar for updates on hybrid in-person, online and pop-up classes.

Alex Gaal will offer two Nature Drawing classes in March. Participants may attend in-person from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 8 or online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 15.

Also planned is Active Meditation with Mantra and Mala Beads with Kim Kesterson Trone, set for 1 to 3 p.m. March 13.

A mala is a string of 108 beads traditionally used to help the mind focus during meditation. Participants will create their own Mala beaded necklace with empowering seeds and gemstones from India. They will also learn a mantra and simple Sanskrit syllables to channel inner peace.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

Randolph Community College is offering the course, “Certified End-of-Life Specialist and Hospice Volunteer Designation,” this spring.

Several sections are being offered—Feb. 6-May 1 (#81939), March 6-May 29 (#82008), April 3-June 26 (#82009), and May 1-July 24 (#82010). The cost of the class is $349. To register, visit tinyurl.com/5n8tpsrm or call 336-328-1750.

The immersive, self-paced, online course teaches students to cultivate a high level of compassion and empathy and to eliminate factors that may obstruct the delivery of high-quality care and companionship to whomever they serve.

The course features 10 modules.

* * * *

The North Carolina Medical Society Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new policy addressing reproductive health care, according to a news release.

The Access to Comprehensive Reproductive Health Care reinforces the society’s “fundamental belief that medical decisions should be made between a patient and their physician/clinician.”

The policy is a joint effort between the NCMS Policy Committee, NCMS Ethical and Judicial Affairs Committee and external experts in obstetrics and gynecology and emergency medicine.

To see the policy, visit tinyurl.com/hjk3tyvb.