Health Happenings

The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club is offering free hearing and vision screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro.

The Mobile Screening Unit will be looking for existing or potential hearing loss, glaucoma and other eye diseases. Once screenings are completed, customers may be referred to their doctors or receive information on local agencies that provide follow-up services for little to no cost if problems exist.

For information, call 336-373-2169 or email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation now offers Inspire, a free virtual support group for survivors of domestic abuse, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom.

This program is facilitated by Marva Edwards. Individual and in-person sessions are also available.

To register, call 336-429-5600.

Also, the foundation offers H.O.P.E., a recovery-focused support group for adults with mental health and/or substance use concerns.

Learn strategies to cope and manage symptoms, talk about challenges you may have, while sharing and connecting with other people who may have similar struggles.

For more information or to participate, complete the form at kellinfoundation.org/support-group-inquiry-form.html or call 336-429-5600.

* * * *

UNCG’s Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching HUB will hold a networking event from noon to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Old San Juan Bar and Grill, 948 Walker Ave. in Greensboro.

GROWTH seeks to encourage interdisciplinary and community-engaged research, teaching and service focused on aging and older adults. All UNCG faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners are invited to participate in GROWTH-sponsored events.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3dazczk6.

* * * *

The Katie Bunch Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be at 8:15 a.m. May 7 at Memorial Park in Asheboro.

Tickets are $30 for adults and those running virtually and $15 for students and children.

Proceeds benefit the Katie Bunch Servant Leadership Scholarship at Asheboro High School.

For information or to volunteer, call 336-953-8366 or visit bit.ly/3t6U4Ja.

* * * *

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, has announced three funding opportunities to strengthen mental health and substance use services for individuals at risk for or living with HIV/AIDS. Totaling $43.7 million dollars, the funding will be awarded in the fall.

The three grant programs are:

Substance Use Disorder Treatment for Racial Ethnic/Minority Populations at High Risk for HIV/AIDS: This program increases care for racial and ethnic minorities with co-occurring substance use and mental health challenges who are at risk for or are living with HIV/AIDS and receiving HIV primary care and other services. This grant will fund up to $30.5 million over five years for up to 61 programs.

Substance Abuse and HIV Prevention Navigator Program for Racial Ethnic Minorities: This program provides training and education about the risks of substance use and HIV/AIDS, as well as the integration of services for those with HIV/AIDS. This grant will fund up to $4.5 million over five years for up to 18 programs.

The Minority AIDS Initiative — Service Integration: This program reduces the co-occurring epidemics of HIV, hepatitis and mental health challenges through accessible, evidence-based, culturally appropriate treatment that is integrated with HIV primary care and prevention services. The grant will fund $8.7 million over four years for up to 18 programs.

For information, call 800-662-4357 or visit findtreatment.samhsa.gov.

