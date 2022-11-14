Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective will present the free virtual Power of Knowing webinar “Celebrating Diversity in Hospice and Palliative Care” from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 on Zoom.

This presentation will reveal some of the challenges various underserved communities have when seeking care.

Panelists include: Jacqueline M. Lopez-Devine, chief quality officer, TrustBridge Health; Mary Manley, director of growth and provider relations at AuthoraCare Collective; and Sandy Chen Stokes, is a member of the advisory board for the Chinese Health Initiative Project at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, Calif. and the Diversity Advisory Council Member of the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization.

Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective, will serve as the moderator.

Register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/yub56nnx; the webinar ID is 827 8793 6930. Or join via phone call, by calling 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation is offering a holiday wellness workshop series to help keep participants’ mental health at peak and the holiday blues at bay.

These free workshops will be held in person at 931 Third St. in Greensboro:

Attitude of Gratitude: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 15.

The Holiday Gift of Self-Love: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

So You Want to Make a Resolution: 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

To register, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.

* * * *

Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina is partnering with A Kid Again Central Carolinas to host the inaugural Adventures and Wishes 5K & Family Fun Run at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Carowinds, Carowinds Boulevard in Charlotte.

Both the 5K and Family Fun Run course will allow participants to experience routes through the Carowinds property. Also, every registered participant will receive one free admission ticket to Winterfest on Dec. 3.

Proceeds from this event will be split 50/50 between the two organizations.

For information, visit http://adventuresandwishes5k.s2fevents.com. Also, email Ed Paat at epaat@akidagain.org.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has 30 classes scheduled for December that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers.

Highlights include: Embroidered Christmas Decorations with textile designer Jacqui Mehring; Mindful Popups with book artist Mary Beth Boone; Exploring Creative Writing with author Ginger Gaffney; Seasonal Scene Work with drama instructor Hayley Greenstreet; and Awakened Mind, Awakened Heart with mindfulness instructor Ash Poirier. The network also offers weekly Taiji-Qigong, Chair Qigong, yoga and meditation classes.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina’s 20th annual Wish Ball Gala is set for Feb. 24 at The Westin Charlotte.

To learn more about the event, including available sponsorship opportunities, visit ncwishball.org.

* * * *

Recently, the American Dental Association released a study conveying that sparkling water can be harmful to teeth due to the acidic content. The North Carolina Dental Society shares three simple tricks to help avoid enamel erosion.

Use a straw: While consuming sugary, carbonated or caffeinated beverages it’s best to use a straw to avoid contact with teeth. Also, remember to brush twice a day and floss regularly.

Chew sugarless gum: Studies show that chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes can help prevent tooth decay. Look for the ADA seal on the package; you’ll know its sugar free and a safe treat for your teeth.

Rinse with water: Be sure to drink water after meals or consuming sugary beverages. Water will help rinse your mouth of the sugars and acids that cause cavities.

To see the ADA study, visit tinyurl.com/yjxpetmh.