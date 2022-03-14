Health Happenings

The Downtown Greenway and the YMCA of Greensboro are offering free fitness classes from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at LoFi Park on the Downtown Greenway at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
For information, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
* * * *
Mia Krone, a High Point University Class of 2021 exercise science graduate, co-wrote and published a research paper with Roger Vaughan, assistant professor of exercise science at HPU. Their paper, “Excess Glutamine Does Not Alter Myotube Metabolism or Insulin Sensitivity,” appears in the Springer Nature 2022 journal.
Vaughan says the inspiration for Krone’s paper came from an increasing awareness of amino acids in foods that impact metabolic diseases such as diabetes. The influence of amino acids on insulin resistance and metabolism in skeletal muscle is the focus of Vaughan’s research.
Their project measured glutamine levels on muscle cell metabolism and looked at the effects of treatment with normal and extra levels of glutamine on insulin signaling.
Vaughan summarizes the project as a “nice overview of the effect of glutamine on metabolism and insulin sensitivity in an experimental model of skeletal muscle.”
* * * *
Sage (Services and Advocacy for LGBT Elders) will offer the webinar, “We Refuse to be Invisible,” at noon March 17.
Participants will hear a historical perspective behind the development of Sage USA in the 1970s and the services this national organization based in New York City has provided since then.
Learn about the programs, initiatives and services of Sage Central North Carolina and Sage Wilmington of the Cape Fear Coast to support LGBTQ+ older adults through advocacy, education and activities to increase social interaction.
To register for the Zoom class, visit tinyurl.com/2p97j837.
Sage Central North Carolina serves LGBTQ+ seniors from the Triangle to the Triad. Three core focus areas: Social interaction/activities, education and advocacy.
For information, email steves@sagecentralnc.org or visit www.sagecentralnc.org.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro’s online Provider Academy workshop is set for 3 p.m. March 21. The guest speaker, Nicole Villano, general manager of Deep Roots Co-op Market, will present “Beyond Meds: How to Support Your Mental Health.”
Provider Academy is for behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to learn about mental health trends.
Other workshops — all at 3 p.m. — include “Healing Trauma” on April 18, “Youth Mental Health” on May 23 and “Pandemic Lockdowns and the Impact on Domestic Violence” on June 20.
For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
* * * *
Senior Resources of Greensboro will offer a virtual workshop — “Technology for Caregivers” — from 11 a.m. to noon March 23 on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/SeniorResourcesofGuilford.
The guest speaker is January Brown.
* * * *
The Boots2Roots Horticulture “Sheroes Gardening” Peer Support Group is meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at New Garden Park Farm, 5572 Garden Village Way in Greensboro.
The group is for female veterans in the Piedmont Triad and surrounding area.
It is free and includes a gardening toolkit and free access to vegetables.
For information, call 919-637-7679, email info@cfvfunited.com or visit www.cfvfunited.com.
* * * *
Ash-Rand Rescue’s annual spring barbecue fundraiser is set for April 30 at Ash Rand Rescue Base 1, 805 S. Cox St. in Asheboro.
Barbecue will be served starting at 11 a.m. It is takeout only because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Trays include barbecue, slaw and hushpuppies.
Trays are $8, sandwiches are $5 and hushpuppies are $2.
For information, call 336-625-3354.
