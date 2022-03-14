Health Happenings

The Downtown Greenway and the YMCA of Greensboro are offering free fitness classes from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at LoFi Park on the Downtown Greenway at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

For information, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.

* * * *

Mia Krone, a High Point University Class of 2021 exercise science graduate, co-wrote and published a research paper with Roger Vaughan, assistant professor of exercise science at HPU. Their paper, “Excess Glutamine Does Not Alter Myotube Metabolism or Insulin Sensitivity,” appears in the Springer Nature 2022 journal.

Vaughan says the inspiration for Krone’s paper came from an increasing awareness of amino acids in foods that impact metabolic diseases such as diabetes. The influence of amino acids on insulin resistance and metabolism in skeletal muscle is the focus of Vaughan’s research.

Their project measured glutamine levels on muscle cell metabolism and looked at the effects of treatment with normal and extra levels of glutamine on insulin signaling.