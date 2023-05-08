The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the virtual workshop, Your Mid-Life Gut Check: Are Your Food Choices Helping or Hurting Your Hormones, Hot Flashes & Midlife Health?, from noon to 1 p.m. May 11.

Participants will learn how gut health influences hormone levels and production, the ways hormones affect gut functions, tips to help the gut activate helpful estrogens, along with food and beverage choices that can help support hormones.

Email info@womenscenter gso.org for the Zoom link.

* * * *

Well-Spring Solutions will participate in Caregiver Connections Expo: Connecting you to Creativity and Community, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

The event is designed to provide family caregivers of frail and impaired adults with an opportunity to learn, re-energize and connect with one another.

Paula Salmon, licensed clinical mental health counselor, will lead a “junk journaling” activity, exhibitors will share information about community resources, and there will be a lunch and more.

Those who need respite care for their loved ones during this time should contact Jodi Kolada at 336-545-4245 by May 12.

Also, there are several caregiver support groups that meet throughout the month in High Point and Greensboro.

There is a support group meeting from 12:30 to 2 p.m. today, May 8, and also from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 30 at The Memory Care Center 2701 Henry St. in Greensboro.

* * * *

The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina are announcing the expansion of the Hair, Heart & Health barbershop and beauty salon hypertension initiative to Person, Caswell and Alamance counties. This program improves high blood pressure awareness and management, decreasing heart disease and stroke risk factors among systemically disadvantaged populations in North Carolina.

Two additional beauty salons or barbershops in each of the three counties will be included in the expansion. Currently, 16 barbershops and salons are participating in the Hair, Heart & Health program throughout the Triad. This initiative began in 2020 with the support of Blue Cross NC.

Through this program, salon and barbershop staff are trained to recognize the warning signs of a heart attack and stroke, and to encourage heart healthy behaviors which lead to risk factor management. Stylists also encourage clients to check their blood pressure before or after client appointments at the blood pressure station within the shop and engage their clients with accurate heart health information to assist clients working on their personal risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

For information, email TriadNC@Heart.org.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 14th annual Lunafest fundraising event is set for June 15 at the Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Doors open at 6 p.m.; showtime is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and include seven unique short films by, for, and about women. The ticket also includes one complimentary beverage (with a cash bar) and hot buttered popcorn.

The Greensboro-based musical duo The Ghosts of Liberty will be performing live as well.

All proceeds go toward the nonprofit’s healing arts and wellness programming which is free to cancer patients in treatment, survivors and caregivers. The nonprofit raised nearly $13,000 last year and hopes to raise $15,000 this year.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/lunafest.

Also, to learn about upcoming classes and programs, call 336-209-0259 or visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/ #Classes.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective will present the free virtual Power of Knowing webinar, “An Honest Conversation About Mental Health,” from noon to 1 p.m. May 18 on Zoom.

This webinar will discuss mental health, the stigma around getting help, the benefits of seeking treatment and available resources.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/yfnaycr4. Webinar ID: 882.3729 0080. Or join via phone call at 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.