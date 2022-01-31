 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Happenings
0 Comments

Health Happenings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has announced that the Trailblaze Challenge, an endurance event in which participants tackle 28.3 miles of the Foothills Trail, is set for May 20-22 and June 3-5.

Each trailblazer will be asked to raise funds to cover their expenses and to help Make-A-Wish continue its mission of granting wishes of children who are diagnosed with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish staff will assist with fundraising.

All hikers must attend an information session to participate.

The following sessions will be offered over Zoom: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 3.

For information, visit wish.org/nc/trailblaze-challenge or contact Emily Gibson at events@nc.wish.org or 704-469-4663.

Also, the nonprofit’s Wish Ball is set for Feb. 25 at The Westin in Charlotte and the Kentucky Derby Classic will be May 7 at Summerfield Farms.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC, at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will offer a Bas-Relief/Low Relief Sculpture Class from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18.

Participants will upcycle matboard and/or corrugated cardboard by transforming the material into 8” x 8” low relief sculptures that can be painted.

Register at tinyurl.com/39kty45a.

Other planned classes include:

Self Portrait Workshop with Oil Paints: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 14. Learn how to use oil paints to create a self-portrait using your own reflection in a mirror. Register at tinyurl.com/mw9h8cpe.

Acrylic Pour Painting and String Pulling Techniques: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 25. Kathy Eaton will be teaching acrylic pour painting and string pulling techniques. Register at tinyurl.com/yckry2we.

Each class is $40.

For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit www.can-nc.org.

* * * *

Louisa Raisbeck, UNCG department of kinesiology, talked about balance strategies for older adults during a recent lunch-and-learn event.

The presentation explored the effect of a 12-week postural control training program (wobble board training) that focuses on retention of posture control in healthy, older adults who reported falling in a 12-month period.

To see the presentation, visit tinyurl.com/mu7kx6yd.

The next workshop is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Dayna Touron will present, “Multiple Pathways of Cognitive Aging: Motivational and Contextual Influences.”

For information, call 336-334-5000.

* * * *

This spring, Relay for Life of the Triad is bringing its cancer-fighting event to a new location — Creekside Park in Archdale.

Last year, Relay for Life of Guilford County combined forces with its sister organizations in Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties to create a Triad-wide event.

This year’s event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. May 13.

Residents from across the Triad are encouraged to create relay teams with family members and friends. On the day of the event, each team will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games.

Registration is free and can be completed at relayforlife.org/triadnc.

* * * *

JDRF’s TypeOneNation Virtual Summit is now a yearlong program, offering a free educational session the first Thursday of every month to help people live well with Type 1 diabetes. Each summit will be hosted from 6 to 7 p.m.

Experts from across the country will share their knowledge on different topics that affect those living with or caring for someone with Type 1 diabetes. This includes everything from research and technology advancements to mental health and nutrition. Meet and learn from new speakers and engage with other families and individuals with Type 1 diabetes.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p8ehr83.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro pastor takes on counselor role in Anglican Diocese
Faith

Greensboro pastor takes on counselor role in Anglican Diocese

Before now Archdeacon Mark Menees took on the role, he steered his church through the COVID-19 pandemic and suffered a bout with the illness that left him weak and on the sidelines as others preached to his congregation while he recovered. "The last years have been challenging and yet there are opportunities we probably would not have seen as clearly without going through this," he said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert