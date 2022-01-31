Health Happenings

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has announced that the Trailblaze Challenge, an endurance event in which participants tackle 28.3 miles of the Foothills Trail, is set for May 20-22 and June 3-5.
Each trailblazer will be asked to raise funds to cover their expenses and to help Make-A-Wish continue its mission of granting wishes of children who are diagnosed with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish staff will assist with fundraising.
All hikers must attend an information session to participate.
The following sessions will be offered over Zoom: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 3.
For information, visit wish.org/nc/trailblaze-challenge or contact Emily Gibson at events@nc.wish.org or 704-469-4663.
Also, the nonprofit’s Wish Ball is set for Feb. 25 at The Westin in Charlotte and the Kentucky Derby Classic will be May 7 at Summerfield Farms.
* * * *
Creative Aging Network-NC, at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will offer a Bas-Relief/Low Relief Sculpture Class from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18.
Participants will upcycle matboard and/or corrugated cardboard by transforming the material into 8” x 8” low relief sculptures that can be painted.
Register at tinyurl.com/39kty45a.
Other planned classes include:
Self Portrait Workshop with Oil Paints: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 14. Learn how to use oil paints to create a self-portrait using your own reflection in a mirror. Register at tinyurl.com/mw9h8cpe.
Acrylic Pour Painting and String Pulling Techniques: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 25. Kathy Eaton will be teaching acrylic pour painting and string pulling techniques. Register at tinyurl.com/yckry2we.
Each class is $40.
For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit www.can-nc.org.
* * * *
Louisa Raisbeck, UNCG department of kinesiology, talked about balance strategies for older adults during a recent lunch-and-learn event.
The presentation explored the effect of a 12-week postural control training program (wobble board training) that focuses on retention of posture control in healthy, older adults who reported falling in a 12-month period.
To see the presentation, visit tinyurl.com/mu7kx6yd.
The next workshop is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Dayna Touron will present, “Multiple Pathways of Cognitive Aging: Motivational and Contextual Influences.”
For information, call 336-334-5000.
* * * *
This spring, Relay for Life of the Triad is bringing its cancer-fighting event to a new location — Creekside Park in Archdale.
Last year, Relay for Life of Guilford County combined forces with its sister organizations in Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties to create a Triad-wide event.
This year’s event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. May 13.
Residents from across the Triad are encouraged to create relay teams with family members and friends. On the day of the event, each team will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games.
Registration is free and can be completed at relayforlife.org/triadnc.
* * * *
JDRF’s TypeOneNation Virtual Summit is now a yearlong program, offering a free educational session the first Thursday of every month to help people live well with Type 1 diabetes. Each summit will be hosted from 6 to 7 p.m.
Experts from across the country will share their knowledge on different topics that affect those living with or caring for someone with Type 1 diabetes. This includes everything from research and technology advancements to mental health and nutrition. Meet and learn from new speakers and engage with other families and individuals with Type 1 diabetes.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p8ehr83.
