Health Happenings

For information, call 336-334-5000.

This spring, Relay for Life of the Triad is bringing its cancer-fighting event to a new location — Creekside Park in Archdale.

Last year, Relay for Life of Guilford County combined forces with its sister organizations in Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties to create a Triad-wide event.

This year’s event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. May 13.

Residents from across the Triad are encouraged to create relay teams with family members and friends. On the day of the event, each team will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games.

Registration is free and can be completed at relayforlife.org/triadnc.

JDRF’s TypeOneNation Virtual Summit is now a yearlong program, offering a free educational session the first Thursday of every month to help people live well with Type 1 diabetes. Each summit will be hosted from 6 to 7 p.m.