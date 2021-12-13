Health Happenings

The program, “Enhancing Eco-theraputic Places and Promoting Nature-based Activities across the Lifespan” was led by Meredith Powers and Elise Eifert.

Powers centers her work on promoting climate justice, an ecosocial worldview and enhancing or co-creating spaces for nature-based activities. She shared some of her work, including the project, “Parks for All People: Promoting Health and Wellness by Engaging Aging Populations in Public Parks.”

She and Eifert discussed successes and lessons learned with this project, which was a collaborative effort with other GROWTH scholars, an interdisciplinary team from UNCG, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department staff and volunteers, and funding by the Junior League of Greensboro.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in January that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.

Highlights for the month include a four-week memoir writing workshop, “Finding the Emotional Edge of Your Writing,” with guest instructor Ginger Gaffney; a winter cut-paper collage class; a decorative journaling workshop; and an emotional freedom technique tapping session with Bev Vaughn.