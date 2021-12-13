Health Happenings

Connecting Bridges celebrated the opening of its business at 919 S. Cox St., Suite B2 in Asheboro with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 3.
Owners are Jesse Hinton and Shantina Hinton.
Connecting Bridges offers substance abuse comprehensive outpatient therapy including group activities, peer-to-peer engagement, DWI assessment and more.
Call Shantina Hinton at 336-628-0047 or email connecting.bridgesllc@yahoo.com.
* * * *
Victory Junction has announced its 2022 spring and summer camp schedule. Applications are open for campers, families, volunteers and seasonal staff.
Also, Victory Junction will offer family retreats in the spring, where campers with eligible diagnoses can bring their families to camp for a weekend of fun.
Summer programming will be a mixture of family retreats and traditional overnight camp sessions. The first half of the summer will consist of family retreats, similar to those offered in the spring. For the second half of the summer, camp sessions will move to a traditional overnight camp setting. Children with similar diagnoses can come to these sessions without their families for a week of camp experiences.
The camp is also searching for volunteers and seasonal staff. Volunteers can help with spring and summer sessions, and they can commit to multiple sessions if they choose. Seasonal staff will be employed with Victory Junction for the entirety of the summer.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro at 700 Walter Reed Drive has announced a holiday workshop series:
10 a.m. Dec. 20: Holiday Blues. Examine strategies with coping with and overcoming the holiday blues. Register. In-person, tinyurl.com/4wbssjm7. Online, tinyurl.com/yc28kzvb.
10 a.m. Dec. 23: So You Want To Make a Resolution. Create a resolution plan that sticks, learn strategies to make a resolution that works for you. Register. In-person, tinyurl.com/2p94rawk. Online, tinyurl.com/2rjx5rch.
Noon Dec. 23: Holiday Potluck. Register and tell what you plan to bring. tinyurl.com/5n7e3a56.
For information, call 336-373-1402.
* * * *
UNCG’s Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub’s Lunch and Learn event from Nov. 17 is now online at tinyurl.com/59tcyrju.
The program, “Enhancing Eco-theraputic Places and Promoting Nature-based Activities across the Lifespan” was led by Meredith Powers and Elise Eifert.
Powers centers her work on promoting climate justice, an ecosocial worldview and enhancing or co-creating spaces for nature-based activities. She shared some of her work, including the project, “Parks for All People: Promoting Health and Wellness by Engaging Aging Populations in Public Parks.”
She and Eifert discussed successes and lessons learned with this project, which was a collaborative effort with other GROWTH scholars, an interdisciplinary team from UNCG, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department staff and volunteers, and funding by the Junior League of Greensboro.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in January that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
Highlights for the month include a four-week memoir writing workshop, “Finding the Emotional Edge of Your Writing,” with guest instructor Ginger Gaffney; a winter cut-paper collage class; a decorative journaling workshop; and an emotional freedom technique tapping session with Bev Vaughn.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.