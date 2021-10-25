Health Happenings

Triad Goodwill will hold an inclusive opportunities job and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St.
The event will commemorate and celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Partners for this event include Guilford Works, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, the Greensboro Mayors Committee for Persons with Disabilities, the North Carolina Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Disability Advocacy Center.
The event is open to the public and ideal for those looking for employment opportunities as well those in need of additional resources or support for housing, food, legal aid, child care and health care.
To register in advance, visit https://form.jotform.com/212834553385157. For an updated list of employers and resources, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/inclusive-opportunities-event.
* * * *
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, which serves 51 counties in North Carolina, has granted 227 wishes this year.
The virtual Kentucky Derby Classic, held Sept. 5, raised $113,000 and granted 18 wishes. The next classic is set for May 1 at Summerfield Farms. For information, visit www.kentuckyderbyclassic.org.
The Trailblaze Challenge raised $250,000 and granted 40 wishes. But for every wish granted in 2021, there are three wishes that still need support.
Also, the nonprofit has announced that the 2022 Wish Ball gala will be Feb. 25. The evening will include silent and live auctions, raffle and wine pull opportunities, inspiring stories from local wish families, and more. In-person attendance will be limited. Tickets go on sale to the public in January.
To learn more of the nonprofit’s activities this year, including finances, visit the “Our Year In Wishes Annual Report” at https://issuu.com/makeawish_cwnc/docs/fy21_yiw_.
* * * *
Shea’s Chase 5K will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at The Stacks at Revolution Mill, 2001 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro. The in-person event benefits Mental Health Greensboro and supports suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
Entry fees range from $10 to $30.
A community celebration and medal presentations follow the race. There will be music by Molly McGinn & The Joy Band.
For information, visit sheaschase.com.
* * * *
The Horneytown 5K Run for Hospice is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at 102 Horneytown Road in High Point.
Participants will be treated to a fairly flat, fast run course. All roads will be manned by the Horneytown Fire Department.
The entry fee is $39; 100% of the entry fees support the programs of Hospice of the Piedmont and the Horneytown Fire Department.
To register, visit www.triforhospice.org.
* * * *
Beginning Nov. 1, the city of Greensboro will implement a COVID-19 testing policy for employees. All employees are required to undergo weekly diagnostic testing for COVID-19, except those who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated employees who have had a close exposure or are experiencing symptoms, will also be required to undergo testing.
“The City of Greensboro has a duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of known hazards for our employees,” said Jamiah Waterman, human resources director. “This policy is to help protect the health of our employees and the community at large.”
* * * *
Studies indicate at least one in three women experience bladder weakness.
Cone Health is offering women in the Triad a solution to improve quality of life for those suffering in silence with pelvic health issues. Dr. Michelle Schroeder has joined the health system with a specialized urological gynecology focus.
Dr. Schroeder is part of Cone Health Urogynecology at MedCenter for Women. She began seeing patients Oct. 18.
Cone Health Urogynecology provides screening and support involving issues with the pelvic floor and bladder. The new practice also offers non-surgical solutions as well as minimally invasive surgical options. For information, call 336-890-3277.
Cone Health MedCenter for Women, located at 930 Third St. in Greensboro, has paired support services for this patient population on the same campus. Cone Health Rehabilitation at MedCenter for Women offers physical therapy tailored specifically for women’s pelvic health needs. For information, call 336-282-6339.
