Health Happenings

The entry fee is $39; 100% of the entry fees support the programs of Hospice of the Piedmont and the Horneytown Fire Department.

To register, visit www.triforhospice.org.

Beginning Nov. 1, the city of Greensboro will implement a COVID-19 testing policy for employees. All employees are required to undergo weekly diagnostic testing for COVID-19, except those who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated employees who have had a close exposure or are experiencing symptoms, will also be required to undergo testing.

“The City of Greensboro has a duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of known hazards for our employees,” said Jamiah Waterman, human resources director. “This policy is to help protect the health of our employees and the community at large.”

Studies indicate at least one in three women experience bladder weakness.

Cone Health is offering women in the Triad a solution to improve quality of life for those suffering in silence with pelvic health issues. Dr. Michelle Schroeder has joined the health system with a specialized urological gynecology focus.