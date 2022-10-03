Health Happenings

The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women hosts its Purple Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in front of Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

The eighth-annual event recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness month. It also focuses on victims of domestic violence, lifts up survivors and honors advocates who work to end it.

This year’s tree-lighting, “Raising Our Voices: The Experiences of Youth in Domestic Violence,” features remarks by Family Justice Center volunteers Alan Davenport and Jazmyne Lee. The college students will offer a perspective of young people affected by domestic violence. The program will also show ways to promote early intervention as an effective option to prevent violence.

The Guilford County Justice Center, Parks and Recreation’s Greensboro Youth Council and the Greensboro Police Department are co-sponsors of the outdoor event, which is free and open to the public.

For information, call 336-412-5748.

* * * *

UNCG’s Gerontology, Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) and the Office of Research and Engagement have announced a Lunch and Learn event set from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Edwards Lounge in the Stone Building at UNCG.

Guests may take part via Zoom or in-person for lunch.

Noah Lenstra of UNCG’s department of library and information sciences is the speaker, and the topic is “Considering Public Libraries as Multi-Generational Community Centers: Policy, Practice and Research.”

Registration is required at tinyurl.com/t9jmb6hz.

Future lunch events are planned for 12:30 to 2 p.m. Nov. 3, noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 16. A networking reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. April 5.

For information, email GROWTH@uncg.edu.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association and Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis, will host a children’s standing adaptive tennis clinic at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Road in Greensboro. Registration is required. Sign up at tinyurl.com/567rtchc.

This clinic teaches youth ages 5 to 17 with ambulatory physical disabilities, such as prosthetic limbs or balance impairment, how to use adaptive techniques to play tennis. This program is offered in conjunction with the 2022 CAST Tournament, which will bring competitors from around the globe to Greensboro for adaptive standing tennis.

For information on adaptive and inclusive recreation programs, email air@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2626. To learn more about the CAST Tournament, visit www.gretanc.com/cast_carolinasadaptivestanding.

* * * *

Two local churches will offer the seminar, “Surviving the Holidays,” which helps participants discover: How to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future.

The free programs will be offered in-person from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road in Greensboro and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road in Winston-Salem.

Registration is required by noon Oct. 31 for the Greensboro session. Call 336-665-1944 or email connect@cornerstonesbc.org.

Registration is required by noon Nov. 7 for the Winston-Salem session. Call 336-788-2569 or email office@glennview.org.

Participants will receive a free Surviving the Holidays Survival Guide.

Participants should plan to arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration and review resources and to have refreshments.

For information, visit www.griefshare.org/holidays.