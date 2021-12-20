Health Happenings

Creative Aging Network-NC will offer a watercolor class with Jennifer Donley from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 4-25.

Participants will learn about watercolors using watercolor pencils with watercolor palette paint and a variety of creative and fun techniques.

The cost is $35. All supplies are included.

To register, visit form.jotform.com/213354337955158.

Also, the nonprofit is offering a Winter Watercolor Series Kit that is designed to actively engage people of all ability levels. This series includes four recorded online classes accessible at one’s convenience and a kit with all supplies plus written instructions. The cost with shipping and handling is $35.

To make a purchase, visit form.jotform.com/213415361312140.

* * * *