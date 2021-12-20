Health Happenings

Creative Aging Network-NC will offer a watercolor class with Jennifer Donley from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 4-25.
Participants will learn about watercolors using watercolor pencils with watercolor palette paint and a variety of creative and fun techniques.
The cost is $35. All supplies are included.
To register, visit form.jotform.com/213354337955158.
Also, the nonprofit is offering a Winter Watercolor Series Kit that is designed to actively engage people of all ability levels. This series includes four recorded online classes accessible at one’s convenience and a kit with all supplies plus written instructions. The cost with shipping and handling is $35.
To make a purchase, visit form.jotform.com/213415361312140.
* * * *
HealthTeam Advantage chose CAN-NC as its sponsored nonprofit in downtown Greensboro’s Tinsel Town — a display of Christmas trees in LeBauer Park. Shelby Kline with HealthTeam Advantage chose Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” as the theme for their tree. Tinsel Town will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31. The top five vote recipients will have a $500 donation made in their name. Residents are asked to help CAN-NC win the $500 by voting for their tree each day at qrco.de/bcYawl.
For information, call 336-303-9963.
* * * *
Senior Wheels drivers are needed. Senior Wheels provides rides for Guilford County residents who are 55 and older to and from medical appointments.
Rides are provided at no cost and are dependent on volunteer drivers.
For information, contact Amanda Wood at 336-373-4816, Ext. 245, or srwheels@senor-resources-guilford.org.
* * * *
Scientific research over time has shown an uptick in cardiac events during the winter holiday season. More people die from heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than at any other time of the year.
The American Heart Association encourages everyone to know the signs of a heart attack, celebrate in moderation, reduce stress where possible, stay active, take medications faithfully and monitor blood pressure regularly.
As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain (angina) or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8erecn.
* * * *
The UNCG Gerontology, Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) and the Office of Research and Engagement will hold a brown bag lunch and learn event from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 via Zoom at tinyurl.com/yd99zy5h.
Louisa Raisbeck, UNCG department of kinesiology, will talk about balance strategies for older adults.
Although many factors affect fall risk, control of your posture is most important because many of the body systems work together to support you. Also consider cognitive aspects and how attention is directed during gross motor activities.
The presentation will explore the effect of a 12-week postural control training program (wobble board training) that focuses on retention of posture control in healthy, older adults who reported falling in a 12-month period.
The next workshop is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Dayna Touron will present, “Multiple Pathways of Cognitive Aging: Motivational and Contextual Influences.”
For information, call 336-334-5000.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.