Health Happenings

Hirsch Wellness Network’s Art Lives Here will be an online silent auction from Sept. 25-Oct. 2.
More than 100 local and regional artists have donated original works of art, including paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry and more.
Silent bidding will support Hirsch’s free healing arts and cancer support programming.
Registration, which opens at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and closes at 8 p.m. Oct. 2, is at HirschWellnessNetwork.org.
The art will be exhibited for in-person viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at 1250 Gallery Revolution Mill in Greensboro. Social distancing and mask wearing is required.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
Out of the Garden Project’s final fundraising concert is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 South in Greensboro.
The event will feature a meal and the Michael and Jennifer McLain Band. The project was created to help eliminate childhood hunger and food insecurity in the Triad.
Tickets are $60 at tinyurl.com/udvubb52 and include admission to the concert, choice of dinner, beverages and an Out of the Garden Project lawn chair.
* * * *
Well-Spring Solutions is in the process of reopening the remainder of its adult half-day programs — Connections, A Memory Club — for older adults in the greater Greensboro and High Point areas who have memory issues. Enrollment is accepted at all locations.
Connections at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Connections at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro is expected to reopen on Sept. 21. This location operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Other Connections’ locations are at Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, both in Greensboro.
Connections, A Memory Club offers a break from caregiving responsibilities for those who care for older family members. It also gives the loved one receiving care a chance to enjoy activities, exercise, music, a nutritious lunch and interaction with peers while in a safe and trusting environment with close supervision. Financial assistance toward the cost of care could be available, depending on circumstances.
For information, contact Nicole Reynolds at 336-545-5377.
* * * *
The North Carolina Academy for Stress, Trauma and Resilience and UNCG’s School of Education and department of counseling and educational development recently launched a podcast called Trauma Connections.
To listen to the podcast, visit www.buzzsprout.com/1838278.
This podcast is focused on connecting people to helpful trauma information, making research easy to understand and sharing ideas for health and wellness.
* * * *
The Women’s Resource Center’s largest fundraiser, Men Can Cook, is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Painted Plate at The Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
The event will feature food tastings, live entertainment and a silent auction.
Tickets are $60 for one adult or $100 for two adults and $10 for children 10 and younger by phone at 336-275-6090 or at www.WomensCenterGSO.org.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers 27 healing arts programs in October that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
Teacher, meditation pioneer and author Sharon Salzberg will present an online workshop at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 to explore the resiliency of the human spirit.
Other highlights include “Drawing and Painting with Watercolors” with Mavis Liggett, “Zentangle” with Michele Reider and “Pretty Painted Pamphlets” with book artist and letterpress printer Mary Beth Boone.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
