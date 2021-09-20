Health Happenings

* * * *

Well-Spring Solutions is in the process of reopening the remainder of its adult half-day programs — Connections, A Memory Club — for older adults in the greater Greensboro and High Point areas who have memory issues. Enrollment is accepted at all locations.

Connections at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Connections at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro is expected to reopen on Sept. 21. This location operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Other Connections’ locations are at Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, both in Greensboro.

Connections, A Memory Club offers a break from caregiving responsibilities for those who care for older family members. It also gives the loved one receiving care a chance to enjoy activities, exercise, music, a nutritious lunch and interaction with peers while in a safe and trusting environment with close supervision. Financial assistance toward the cost of care could be available, depending on circumstances.