Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective will present Living After the Loss of a Spouse, Partner or Constant Companion, a seven-session virtual support group. Evening groups are being offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 9-July 21. Daytime groups will be 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8-July 20. Registration is required by Wednesday, June 1.

To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, contact 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

* * * *

Randolph Community College is offering “Mental Health/First Aid” classes in June.

The course is a public education program that introduces participants to risk factors and warning signs of mental illness, builds understanding of their impact, and summarizes common supports. The eight-hour course uses role-playing and simulations to demonstrate how to offer initial help in a mental health crisis and connect people to the appropriate professional, peer, social and self-help care.

The class is from 1 to 5 p.m. June 9 and from 8 a.m. to noon June 10 in Room 223 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. There also is a class scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. June 16 and 8 a.m. to noon June 17 in Room 223 of the CEIC.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/56dyfecj or call 336-633-0268.

* * * *

Well-Spring Solutions is offering a Memory Fitness Program from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 14-30, at the Well-Spring Group's Third Floor Conference Room, 3859 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

This a licensed program by the University of California, Los Angeles Longevity Center that focuses on the four brain healthy lifestyle strategies found to lower risk for dementia: Physical conditioning, stress reduction, healthy diet, mental exercise and cognitive training. This program is for adults aging normally or with mild cognitive impairment.

The cost is $20 which includes six sessions, "Two Weeks to a Younger Brain" book and workbook handouts.

To register, contact Jodi at jkolada@well-spring.org or 336-545-4245 to register and arrange payment.

* * * *

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council's Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll is back after a two-year hiatus and is set for June 18 at Triad Park in Kernersville.

This event seeks to shed light on the issue of elder abuse — an estimated 2.1 million older Americans are victims of elder abuse every year — and help educate the community about how to recognize and prevent it. More than 700 people attended the walk in 2019.

All ages and friendly dogs are welcome.

Registration and vendor fair opens at 9 a.m. with the opening and ceremony and walk following at 10:30 a.m.

There will be music, free personal document shredding, food and more.

For information, call 336-904-0300 or visit www.ptrc.org/walk.

* * * *

In partnership with the Indo Jax Surf School, Riding On Insulin has announced its second annual North Carolina Surf Camp, Riding on Insulin.

The three-day surf camp for ages 7-17 will take place at Wrightville Beach (Access No. 12) from 5 to 8 p.m. June 22-24. All campers receive one-on-one instruction.

All equipment, including surfboards and life vests (if needed) are provided for this event.

For information email Dustin@RidingOnInsulin.org or visit tinyurl.com/yc8jsxbf.

The school is offering other camps as well:

Visually Impaired Surf Camp in memory of Travis Leftwich: July 12, Wrightsville Beach

Childhood Cancer Surf Camp in memory of Donnalee Wilcox: Aug. 2-4, Wrightsville Beach

For information, visit https://indojaxsurfschool.com/outreach.php.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.