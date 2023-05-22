The American Heart Association has announced that Rob Braiman, president and managing director of Cogent Analytics, and Goldie Byrd, executive director for the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, will serve as co-chairpersons for the Triad Heart Walk, a campaign aimed at saving and improving lives from heart disease and stroke.

As co-chairs of the Triad Heart Walk, Braiman and Byrd will lead, encourage and oversee broad, elevated conversations about employee health, corporate engagement, community health and community transformation within the Triad area. Together with a team of regional executives, they will engage local companies and organizations to take part in the Heart Walk, which will be held Oct. 7 at Triad Park in Kernersville. Through this initiative, companies and local organizations will work with the AHA to improve community health while raising funds to support the Association’s 2024 Impact Goal to ensure every resident of the Triad has the opportunity to live a full and healthy life.

“I am honored to serve as a co-chair of the 2023 Triad Heart Walk,” said Braiman. “I am also passionate that Cogent Analytics is helping to increase the focus on veterans’ heart health through this year’s Heart Walk in our community. I’m eager to work together with our outstanding team of volunteers and the American Heart Association as we all advocate to make a difference in the well-being of everyone throughout the Triad community.”

“I am honored to help lead this effort as I have devoted my career to advancing health care equity research, reducing health disparities and transforming the way health and wellness is delivered,” said Byrd, “In addition, our team at the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity is committed to building relationships that engage, educate and empower our communities to improve the quality of life for those in underserved communities.”Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable and how you eat, move and manage stress impacts your well-being physically and mentally. Getting the recommended amount of physical activity (at least 150 minutes of moderate, 75 minutes of vigorous activity, or a combination of those activities per week) is linked to lower risk of diseases, stronger bones and muscles, improved mental health and cognitive function and lower risk of depression.

The heart walk activities will begin at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at 11 a.m. with a three-mile route and a one-mile Survivor Loop. The theme of this year’s Heart Walk is “I Walk to Save Lives.”

This event is supported by our Be the Beat Sponsor, Cone Health, and Healthy for Good Sponsors, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and MedCost.

Register at www.TriadHeartWalk.org to walk or form a team. For event questions, contact TriadNC@heart.org.

Victory Junction in Randleman is returning to its traditional overnight summer camp model after three summers of alternate programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the safety of its campers and staff as the top priority, Victory Junction halted its traditional camp sessions in 2020 to run a combination of virtual and modified on-site family programs during the pandemic. Victory Junction plans to welcome back campers for the full overnight experience this year, hosting eight weeks of summer camp where children with complex medical conditions can enjoy five days and four nights of fun with their peers.

For information about the free camps, visit victoryjunction.org.

Creative Aging Network-NC is offering the virtual workshop, Memories for the Future Generations, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6-27.

Participants will learn some of the tricks to writing a memoir.

They will learn how to create dialogue, set up scenes and develop drama like professional writers do.

To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/231287039891161. The class is $40.

The nonprofit will also offer Writing Stories for Our Children’s Children from 10 a.m. to noon June 30 at the campus, 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

The cost is $35 which includes all needed materials.

To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/231354478474160.

The nonprofit offers a variety of classes each month. For information, visit www.can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.