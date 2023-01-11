Health Insurance Open Enrollment event on Jan. 12

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will welcome Legal Aid of North Carolina for its Health Insurance Open Enrollment Assistance Day on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

“The Jan. 15 deadline is quickly approaching and we know that navigating health coverage can be really confusing and frustrating. The Women’s Resource Center is excited to partner with Legal Aid of NC, NC Navigator Consortium to assist both women and men in our community in receiving the help they need to choose the plan that’s right for them," said Hope Strickland, director of community education and engagement, Women’s Resource Center.