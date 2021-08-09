Attention men, the doctor will see you now and would really like to see you now.

We begin prostate screenings around age 50 or 55. We always pay attention to family history.

Is this reticence even truer for men of color, or gay men, for example, who might fear that their health concerns will be dismissed or ignored, or that they won’t be treated with respect?

Based on the current literature and anecdotal evidence, it is truer in these populations. This is most likely because of the lack of representation and historical mistrust between these communities and the health care system as a whole. For example, colon cancer is endemic among people of color, so we might do a screening at 45 instead of 50. The question is: How do we best address those concerns? The answer: Relationships and representation.

Does the doctor’s gender matter; i.e. are men more likely see a man?

I think it might be a factor. Men generally want someone they can relate to and who has shared experiences with them. They also want to be able to discuss some of their vulnerabilities.

Do you find that the woman in a man’s life typically makes the call?