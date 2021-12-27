Fayetteville mental health clinician weighs in on combating seasonal depression

People should get on "a schedule where they get up and they can maintain their circadian rhythm and get enough sleep," she said.

Exercise: Activity can also help with seasonal depression, even mild forms of exercise. Lamberth advises walking, signing up for an exercise program or going to a gym where you can interact with others.

"The endorphins from exercise helps to increase the serotonin in the brain," she said. "It also can be a distraction because if you go out walking the exercise makes you feel better because it puts you in a different environment."

Distraction: Finding some activities indoors to distract themselves can also be helpful.

"Some people do crafts like knitting and crocheting and things like that or finding a puzzle; something to keep them occupied and distracted from thinking about how they're depressed," Lamberth said.

Getting help: Seeking help from a mental health professional can also be beneficial when battling seasonal depression.

"If you are trying to do all of the above and it's more difficult for you, no matter what you do it's hard for you to get past the sadness and feeling down, then you might want to reach out to a professional, someone who can help through cognitive behavior therapies and other interventions," Lamberth said.