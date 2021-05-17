Health Happenings

Senior Resources of Guilford will present a free Drive-Thru Veterans Resource Fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, in High Point; and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 26, at AuthoraCare Collective, Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
This is a project led by Piedmont Community Veteran and Caregiver Coalition. Organizing partners include AuthoraCare Collective, Senior Resources of Guilford/Family Caregiver Support Program, AARP Triad Region, Guilford County Veteran Services, Disability Advocacy Center of Guilford, and the Vet Connect Program.
Participating sponsors/supporters include the Piedmont Community Veteran and Caregiver Coalition; Griswold Home Care; Triad Retirement Living Association; Biscuitville; and Subway-Maple Avenue, Burlington location.
Resources on health and wellness, education, support groups and legal services will be offered. A bag breakfast/lunch also will be provided.
For information, contact Rosalind Pugh-Scott at 336-373-4816, Ext. 240, or email caregiver2@senior-resources-guilford.org.
The Greensboro-based nonprofit Kellin Foundation has launched a new Seeds of Hope program that seeks to support people 18 and younger who have struggled with addiction, have a loved one experiencing substance use challenges or who have witnessed drug-related crimes. The foundation was selected as one of only 17 programs across the country to receive funding for this program. To refer yourself or a child you know, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
Funded with support from a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime, Seeds of Hope seeks to surround children and teens with support through case management and victim advocacy, comprehensive behavioral health assessments, individual therapy for mental health, and substance use issues and peer support for their caregivers.
The Parkinson Association of the Carolinas will host its seventh annual MoveIt! Walk Charlotte from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road in Charlotte.
The event seeks to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease and increase support and funding for Parkinson Association’s free programs and services. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Carolina Parkinson’s community, including individuals living with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and their families.
For information, visit www.parkinsonassociation.org.
The 2021 Relay For Life of the Triad will begin at 6 p.m. July 30 at Western Guilford High School with an opening ceremony. The Survivor Lap, an inspirational time when survivors are invited to walk the track together and help everyone celebrate the victories they’ve achieved over cancer, will follow.
After dark, participants will honor those who have been touched by cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease through a luminaria ceremony. Luminaria bags surround the track, each one bearing the name of a person touched by cancer.
“Game Over, Cancer” is the event theme. Teams will be decorating their campsite based on different game related themes. There will be entertainment, live music, food, activities for children and much more at this event.
For information, visit www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.
Innerbody Research has published the results of its annual study that ranks the Top 100 U.S. cities with the highest sexually transmitted diseases rates per 100,000 people, based on the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently published STD statistics.
Greensboro ranked No. 28 in the study.
The full results of the study can be found at tinyurl.com/fx2mmyw8.
The 2021 JDRF North Carolina Chapter virtual annual meeting will be from 6 to 7:15 p.m. June 9 via Zoom.
The meeting will begin with a welcome from North Carolina chapter Executive Director Jamie Hayes and a special video message from JDRF’s CEO Aaron Kowalski covering organization updates and top research advancements.
There will also be a live presentation from JDRF Vice President of Research Sanjoy Dutta.
The meeting will conclude with a celebration of the chapter’s recent successes and volunteers will be honored.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/4fxtb8v7.
For information, email Brooke Mize at bmize@jdrf.org. Send press release to people@greensboro.com.
