Health Happenings

The Greensboro-based nonprofit Kellin Foundation has launched a new Seeds of Hope program that seeks to support people 18 and younger who have struggled with addiction, have a loved one experiencing substance use challenges or who have witnessed drug-related crimes. The foundation was selected as one of only 17 programs across the country to receive funding for this program. To refer yourself or a child you know, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.

Funded with support from a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime, Seeds of Hope seeks to surround children and teens with support through case management and victim advocacy, comprehensive behavioral health assessments, individual therapy for mental health, and substance use issues and peer support for their caregivers.

The Parkinson Association of the Carolinas will host its seventh annual MoveIt! Walk Charlotte from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road in Charlotte.