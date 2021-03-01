Health Happenings

Mental Health Greensboro is accepting donations for its St. Patty’s Day Split the Pot fundraiser.
Those who make a $5 donation or more will have the chance to win half of the funds that are raised.
The winner will be announced March 17.
To donate, text “MHG-SPLIT” to 44-321 or visit tinyurl.com/2yaquokp.
* * * *
In recognition of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Autism Educator for First Responders has launched the e-course, “Autism De-escalation Matters to First Responders.”
The series uses role-play scenarios along with the CARES and HELP methods — developed from law enforcement and mental health collaboration to build a custom non-violent, no contact crisis intervention training.
To see the free course, visit autismeducator.org.
* * * *
Eating Disorders Awareness Week starts today, March 1, and runs through Sunday, March 7.
A recent study has found that COVID-19 has created the perfect storm for those struggling with eating disorders.
A study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders revealed that individuals with anorexia reported restricting their eating more. While others with bulimia and binge-eating disorders reported more bingeing urges and episodes. Those taking part also noted an increase in anxiety and concern about COVID-19’s impact on their mental health.
To get help, call the National Eating Disorders Association at 800-931-2237 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
For crisis situations, text 741741 to be connected with a trained volunteer.
* * * *
The JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes, a charitable bicycle ride that raises money for Type 1 diabetes research, is accepting registrations.
Participants choose how and where they want to ride, train with their coach and team to achieve their mileage goals (no matter how long or short), and use guidance from their JDRF chapters to meet and exceed their fundraising goals.
To get started, register at www.jdrf.org (click on fundraising), set a goal and decide where and how far to ride.
For information, call 800-533-2873 or email ride@jdrf.org.
* * * *
Bethany Medical in High Point has announced a new in-house, SalivaNow PCR confirmation test for COVID-19.
According to a news release, “The Centers for Disease Control recognize the COVID-19 PCR test as the preferred and most definitive method for diagnosis of an active Sars-Cov2 virus infection. A negative PCR test is also a standard requirement for many universities, athletic programs, employers and countries abroad that may have entrance restrictions.”
Bethany Medical will also continue to offer its standard COVID-19 antibody tests. These tests are ideal for patients who want to understand their immunity after a recent COVID-19 vaccination or before COVID-19 exposure.
Bethany Medical is open seven days a week and has 10 locations in the Triad. All providers are accepting new patients and walk-ins are welcome.
For information, call visit 336-883-0029 or visit bethanymedicalcenter.com.
* * * *
JDRF’s annual spring fundraising walk in High Point will be virtual this year, taking place May 23.
To register, visit www.jdrf.org and click on fundraisers.
For information, call 336-604-5054.
* * * *
McDonald’s in the Triad will donate 25 cents of every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry sold through March 17 to support families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem.
Mindy Bloom, development director of the house, recently noted that the pandemic has made some of the day-to-day functions of the nonprofit more difficult.
“Volunteers are unable to help inside the house, and this has been a big change for us,” Bloom said. “This includes our meals volunteers. Instead, we now serve single-serve commercially prepared meals from local restaurants, which means more expenses. Thankfully, many donors have responded to our requests for help.”
Bloom said they accept gift cards to local restaurants to help feed the families staying at the house. She said financial donations are also encouraged.
To help, call 336-970-5658 or visit www.rmhws.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.