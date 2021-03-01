Health Happenings

Bethany Medical will also continue to offer its standard COVID-19 antibody tests. These tests are ideal for patients who want to understand their immunity after a recent COVID-19 vaccination or before COVID-19 exposure.

Bethany Medical is open seven days a week and has 10 locations in the Triad. All providers are accepting new patients and walk-ins are welcome.

For information, call visit 336-883-0029 or visit bethanymedicalcenter.com.

* * * *

JDRF’s annual spring fundraising walk in High Point will be virtual this year, taking place May 23.

To register, visit www.jdrf.org and click on fundraisers.

For information, call 336-604-5054.

* * * *

McDonald’s in the Triad will donate 25 cents of every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry sold through March 17 to support families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem.

Mindy Bloom, development director of the house, recently noted that the pandemic has made some of the day-to-day functions of the nonprofit more difficult.