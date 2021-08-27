 Skip to main content
Here's some upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Triad area
top story

Here's some upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Triad area

The Guilford County health department is hosting first-dose, community clinics at the following dates and locations:

• 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Open Door Ministries, 400 N. Centennial St., High Point.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Piedmont Classical High School, 4100 Yanceyville Road, Browns Summit.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-641-7944 or visit www.GuilfordVaccination.com.

Walk-in appointments are available but pre-registration is encouraged.

Vaccinations by appointment only are available at 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, and 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.

Organizations in Guilford County interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their facility should call 336-641-4728.

* * * *

Cone Health is offering a series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout local communities.

Upcoming clinics are:

• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, MedCenter High Point Outpatient Pharmacy, 2630 Willard Dairy Road, High Point.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, MedCenter High Point Outpatient Pharmacy.

• 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 30, CityGate Dream Center, 1423 N. Church St., Burlington.

• 2-4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, Mayco Bigelow Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington.

• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, N.C. A&T, 200 N. Benbow Road, Greensboro.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, ARMC Grand Oaks Pharmacy.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, MedCenter High Point Pharmacy.

• 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 2, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville.

• 2-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Fountain of Youth Ministries, 306 W. Academy St., Madison.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, ARMC Grand Oaks Pharmacy.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, MedCenter High Point Pharmacy.

Vaccines are free and no identification is required. Appointments are required.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/73j55mdr and then click the link on the date in the calendar or call 336-890-1188.

Wear a mask and loose clothing and plan to remain socially distanced.

Pfizer clinics are for ages 12 and older. All other vaccine types are for those 18 and older.

