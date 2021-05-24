 Skip to main content
High Point Library hosts mental health awareness program
Mental Health
ANDREW NEEL, PROVIDED

The High Point Public Library is hosting a mental health awareness program virtually through Zoom at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. This free program will be provided by NAMI of NC. 

The webinar presenter will be Gail Pruett, administrative assistant at NAMI NC. Pruett has spent 50 years as a registered nurse, much of it concerned with mental health nursing as a staff nurse, clinical nurse specialist, administrator and educator. 

This program comes at a time when the number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression has skyrocketed. Mental Health America reported that, from January to September 2020, 315,220 people were screened for anxiety, a 93 percent increase over the 2019 total number of anxiety screens. Additionally, 534,784 people took the depression screen, a 62 percent increase over the 2019 total number of depression screens.

To receive the Zoom link, contact Maxine Days at maxine.days@highPointnc.gov or 336-883-3646.

