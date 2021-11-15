Welcome back to the darkest timeline. How to stay sane this winter

Exercise. Physical movement can be a boon to mental health. Don’t worry about maxing out your heart rate or committing to intense sweat sessions. Gentle movement can be as beneficial to your brain as a more intense activity.

“Whether it’s yoga, whether it’s walking, whether it’s stretching — movement in general will help to get in the body and start to open up the parts of us that may start to feel stagnant,” Simon said. It’s about “keeping that energy moving through the body, keeping our blood flowing.”

Meditation. I want to take a second here to acknowledge that it can be frustrating to hear “Have you tried exercise and meditation?” in response to mental health concerns. But there’s a reason these recommendations come up over and over again: They are clinically proven to be effective, and they’re free. So there’s really no downside to trying.

Meditation doesn’t have to be anything formal, though there are plenty of guided varieties on YouTube, Spotify, Headspace and elsewhere. Simon — who teaches meditation and mindfulness classes on Open, a fee-based website — said it can be as simple as checking in with yourself and asking, “How am I feeling today? Where am I? What’s coming up for me? How am I tuning out? How can I tune in a little bit more in all of those things?”