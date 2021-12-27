When to test for flu and COVID-19

Binnicker says Mayo Clinic Laboratories is ready to respond to an anticipated uptick in demand for testing.

"Fortunately, we're 20 months into the pandemic, and labs have built up a lot of testing capacity, including ours at Mayo Clinic. We have capacity to accommodate increasing demand. And we have contingency plans in place to further increase that testing capacity in the event that demand spikes.

"So, again, the fortunate news is that we have worked throughout the course of the pandemic to bring up more tests and test manufacturers have worked on producing more and getting more equipment in place. And, so, we are in a better position today to respond to that testing demand," says Binnicker.

The good news is that it's not too late to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and influenza. Doing so remains the best protection.

"As we continue into the winter months, we're likely going to see more flu and COVID-19. Everyone needs to continue to do their part with getting vaccinated and when out in public, I think mask wearing over the course of the winter months is going to continue to be important. And, hopefully, that will drive down case rates, but vaccination really is the key at this point," says Binnicker.