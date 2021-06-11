Helping Hands

Announcements

Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every sale of its Armor All Special car wash June 14-27 to the American Red Cross, with the goal to raise $10,000.

The fundraiser takes place at all 84 Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com. Customers may also use the Autobell App, available for mobile download at the App Store and Google Play, to purchase an Armor All Special wash in support of the organization.

* * * *

Friendly Avenue Church of Christ is accepting gently used men's, women's and children's clothing for its Caring By Sharing free clothing giveaway on Aug. 7. The church will accept clothing for all seasons — including coats, hats, jewelry, belts, scarves, suits and shoes. The church will not accept used socks and used underwear. Tax donation forms are available.

Clothing can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesdays or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the church at 5101 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed.