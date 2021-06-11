Helping Hands

Announcements
Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every sale of its Armor All Special car wash June 14-27 to the American Red Cross, with the goal to raise $10,000.
The fundraiser takes place at all 84 Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com. Customers may also use the Autobell App, available for mobile download at the App Store and Google Play, to purchase an Armor All Special wash in support of the organization.
* * * *
Friendly Avenue Church of Christ is accepting gently used men's, women's and children's clothing for its Caring By Sharing free clothing giveaway on Aug. 7. The church will accept clothing for all seasons — including coats, hats, jewelry, belts, scarves, suits and shoes. The church will not accept used socks and used underwear. Tax donation forms are available.
Clothing can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesdays or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the church at 5101 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. The church will schedule pickups from homes and businesses if needed.
The church will also accept unsold clothing items from yard sales. The church will pick these items up on the same day as the yard sale.
For information or to schedule a pickup, call 336-420-2924 or email cbs@friendlyave.org.
Fundraisers
With the vision of Honorees Susan and Martin Gilmore and the leadership of Gala Chairpersons Betsy Saye and Paul Fulton, JDRF’s Piedmont Triad (virtual) Hope Gala raised $1.4 million for research to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.
The Gilmores' daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007, at the age of 14.
The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the gala has now raised at least $1 million to fund diabetes research in 10 of the last 11 years, raising more than $20 million in its first 21 years.
Instead of 1,000 guests gathering together at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, where the gala is held every other year, the event was livestreamed from a “studio” at the Benton. Dozens of watch parties were held across the Piedmont Triad and beyond, with supporters cheering remotely throughout the program.
The opportunity for a backyard concert by American Idol season 5 winner Taylor Hicks, donated by Wendy and Brett Hoge, engendered an online bidding war, and was the most lucrative JDRF Triad auction item ever.
JDRF presented Research Champion Awards to Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Chris Fox, vice president — corporate social responsibility at HanesBrands.
If you still want to donate, contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org or visit tinyurl.com/TriadFundACure2021.
* * * *
Blue Ridge Companies is holding a food drive through July 31, both online and in-person. The company is collecting cans, dry goods and monetary donations to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Blue Ridge Companies challenges everyone to donate $20 to its food drive in honor of the 20th anniversary of the company’s property management arm.
Drop off donations at Blue Ridge Companies’ Home Office at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105 in High Point, or donate at tinyurl.com/aeb8nkx3.
Blue Ridge Companies’ properties across the Triad are also accepting donations through July during business hours:
- Greensboro: Country Park at Tall Oaks, 100 Tall Oaks Drive; Landon Creek, 4495 Old Battleground Road, Apt 1H; Legacy at Friendly Manor, 5402 Friendly Manor Drive; and Legacy at Twin Oaks, 5269 Hilltop Road.
- High Point: Alexandria Park Apartment Homes, 3519 Ramsay St.; Legacy at the Point, 1411-G Bergamot Loop; and Palladium Park Apartments & Annex at the Palladium, 3902 Pallas Way.
- Kernersville: Abbotts Creek Apartment Homes, 1000 Abbotts Creek Circle; and Davis Gardens Apartments, 422 Mountain View Drive.
Blue Ridge Companies participates annually in a food drive organized by the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association.
