Helping Hands

Announcements

Children’s Home Society of N.C. has announced the inaugural Sunshine 5K and Family Festival on June 11, a family-friendly benefit to raise awareness and help support families across the state with the resources they need for family well-being.

The festival will include:

5K walk/run starting at 8 a.m.

Kids’ 100-yard dash

Live music — Part Time Party Band and Big Bang Boom

Food trucks, local vendors, games, activities and more.

All festivities will take place at Country Park in Greensboro, with the 5K starting and finishing at the Jaycee Park parking lot located at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

To register, visit chsnc.org/5k.

* * * *

United Way of Greater Greensboro is partnering with The Volunteer Center of the Triad to help the homeless population of Greensboro “Beat the Heat” for this year’s Day of Action, a national day of service celebrated annually by United Way affiliates. Both organizations will be hosting donation drives with the intention of collecting pre-approved items that will make summer more bearable for homeless people this year. Those items include: Reusable bags, reusable water bottles, umbrellas, small handheld fans, water, sunscreen, lip balm, bug spray, cooling towels and nutrition bars or snacks (individual, pre-packaged, nut-free).

UWGG is asking for the public’s help in donating the items for the kits, which will be collected until June 20. The groups will be working with the Interactive Resource Center and Partners Ending Homelessness to distribute the kits to the people who need them most.

Visit UnitedWayGSO.Org/Calendar to learn more about the event and download a donation drive flyer.

Grants

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $73,468 in local law enforcement grant funding from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations. The funding is earmarked by the legislature for agencies that investigate internet crimes against children (ICAC) across the state and is administered through the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

The funding was awarded for the ICAC unit to add an additional forensic work station; purchase mobile forensic equipment and software; and attend advanced training. The RCSO has two detectives assigned to ICAC investigations. The ICAC detectives also conduct electronic forensic analysis. One ICAC detective is also an ICAC Task Force officer with Homeland Security investigations. The equipment purchased with the grant funding will enable both detectives to work simultaneously on multiple cases. The Sheriff’s Office ICAC unit receives an average of 51 cyber tips annually; 38 of those tips are under active investigation. The ICAC lab processes electronic forensic evidence for nine other agencies to include Randleman Police Department, Siler City Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Asheboro Police Department, Liberty Police Department, Seagrove Police Department, Ramseur Police Department and Homeland Security. The ICAC unit has processed 48 devices for other agencies since August 2021 to aid both state and federally prosecuted cases.

