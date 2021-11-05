Helping Hands

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens may also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to p3tips.com to submit a web tip. Each method is anonymous.

Also, the foundation donated an additional $10,000 to the Crime Stoppers general reward fund to assist with solving other homicides. The foundation is also donating $5,000 to the Greensboro Urban Ministry (the shelter and Potter’s House) and $5,000 to Out of the Garden Project.

For information, visit https://marksangelfoundation.org/.

Donations

For the fifth year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the United States.

The three companies donated 15,000 pounds of food — equating to 12,500 meals — to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. through a partnership with Feeding America.

Representatives from each of the organizations participated in a virtual event with Second Harvest Food Bank on Oct. 27 to recognize the donation. The three companies donated 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of protein.

