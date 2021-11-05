Helping Hands

Announcements
The Salvation Army of High Point will host a one-day after market sample sale to raise funds for local Salvation Army programs.
The sale is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
It will feature select showroom items donated to Salvation Army. Items for sale include headboards, accent chairs, artificial plants, wall art, love seat sofas, rugs, home décor accessories and more.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
* * * *
Empowered Girls of NC’s 8th annual High Tea and Auction is set for 8 p.m. Nov. 7 on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.
The nonprofit seeks to enhance the quality of girls’ lives by providing quality programming that builds integrity, respect and self-worth.
To register, visit www.empoweredgirlsnc.org.
For information, call 336-790-2763.
* * * *
CarneyCo Marketing Innovation Agency is celebrating the company’s 40th anniversary by giving back to the community.
“We’ve been blessed to work with some great for-profit companies over the years, and now we want to help some of the nonprofit companies that help make a difference where we live,” said CarneyCo President Jessica McKnight. “Therefore, in 2022, we will create a custom strategic plan and marketing program for one 501©(3) charity.”
McKnight said the company will help the selected charity redefine its vision for the future, using CarneyCo’s innovative ReVision process to develop a custom plan to move that organization into the future.
To apply, complete the short form at carneyco.com/freerevision by Dec. 1.
* * * *
The Music Academy of North Carolina wants the community to learn more about its mission and its people by holding a virtual event, “The Music Inside Us All,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and noon Dec. 9
These free events will last about 30 minutes. Viewers will hear music from students and faculty and stories about how the nonprofit is making a difference in their lives.
To register, call 336-379-8748 or email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.
* * * *
Tree sponsorships are open for the return of Downtown Greensboro’s Tinsel Town as part of Downtown in December presented by Allegacy. After a successful inaugural year during DGI’s reimagined holiday festivities in 2020, Tinsel Town’s forest of decorated trees will be planted again in LeBauer Park, Dec. 3-31. At double the amount of trees from 2020, this year’s 100 tree display will allow more local corporations, groups, nonprofits and families to join in the holiday fun. The public will again be invited to vote on the top five trees to receive a $500 donation.
Tree sponsor price is $200 for a 6- to 7-foot tree and must be reserved by Nov. 15.
For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/tinsel-town.
* * * *
The Welfare Reform Liaison Project’s annual Esther Awards Luncheon is set for Nov. 17 at the Greensboro-High Point Airport Marriott, One Marriott Drive in Greensboro.
This luncheon highlights the achievement of individuals and organizations in the community who have done exceptional work over the last year.
This year Ishmael Hinson will be honored.
For information, contact Bernita Sims at 336-691-5780 or bernitas@wrlp.net.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point will celebrate the official start of the 2021 Red Kettle season with a special program including a proclamation reading from High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, a special first donation from their friends at Furnitureland Rotary and a confetti pop commencement with the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce. After the short program attendees can have their picture made with Salvation Army Mascots Sally Ann and Captain Kettle, listen to Christmas songs played by the local Salvation Army Brass Band and enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate.
The event is set for 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Hobby Lobby, 2506 N. Main St. in High Point.
This year, Salvation Army of High Point’s red kettle goal is $130,000 in order to continue helping local families in need through the upcoming year.
Donors can also make a gift virtually via quick response code on every red kettle in the greater High Point area. At the kettle, donors can open the camera on their smart phone and focus on the QR code. Smartphones will automatically pick up on the QR code and help donors donate online through the Virtual Red Kettle. Near Field Communication tags will also be posted on every kettle again this year, allowing donors to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal in addition to cash donations.
Bell ringers are needed. For information, visit www.registertoring.com or call 336-881-5400.
* * * *
On Nov. 2, Mark’s Angel Foundation donated an additional $7,000 to the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund bringing the new total to (up to) $30,000. This total includes the standard Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 4, 2020, officers responded to 616 Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro, the parking lot of Mark’s Restaurant. Police located Freedman, owner of the restaurant, who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound after being assaulted on election night, Nov. 3, 2020. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens may also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to p3tips.com to submit a web tip. Each method is anonymous.
Also, the foundation donated an additional $10,000 to the Crime Stoppers general reward fund to assist with solving other homicides. The foundation is also donating $5,000 to the Greensboro Urban Ministry (the shelter and Potter’s House) and $5,000 to Out of the Garden Project.
For information, visit https://marksangelfoundation.org/.
Donations
For the fifth year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the United States.
The three companies donated 15,000 pounds of food — equating to 12,500 meals — to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. through a partnership with Feeding America.
Representatives from each of the organizations participated in a virtual event with Second Harvest Food Bank on Oct. 27 to recognize the donation. The three companies donated 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of protein.
* * * *
On National First Responders Day, Academy Sports + Outdoors provided a $3,000 donation to the Greensboro Fire Department’s Camp Spark, a free camp for young women to develop self-confidence led by female firefighters. The donation will be used to support the camp’s activities and help continue to make the camp accessible to young women in the Greensboro community.
Additionally, the sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is offering military and first responders 10% off purchases in store and online through Nov. 14 as a thank you for their service.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.