Helping Hands

Announcements
United Way of Greater Greensboro will celebrate its centennial from 7:30 to 9 a.m. March 1.
The nonprofit will unveil a historic timeline, announce a city proclamation that will mark March 1 as Live United Day, plant the first of 100 trees, release its centennial celebration calendar and more. To attend, visit tinyurl.com/2p8wurfr and register.
Also, the nonprofit will launch “Theories of Change — The Centennial Series,” a new virtual educational series hosted by United Way of Greater Greensboro, from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 16. The panel discussion will feature Sharon Contreras, superintendent of Guilford County Schools; Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO of Cone Health; Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank; and Brent Christensen, president and CEO of Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
To attend, register at tinyurl.com/4tf66fau.
•••
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point and Laurel Street have announced that construction is expected to begin by summer 2022 on Legacy Ridge, a new 100-unit affordable housing community at the site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes.
Legacy Ridge will provide 32 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units targeted to family households at or below 60% AMI with 28 units designated as project based rental assistance units. The community will include a central green space with outdoor seating, playground, picnic shelter and a community building featuring leasing office, an exercise room, multi-purpose room and computer center.
The Daniel Brooks Homes community was developed in 1942 and was the oldest property in the HPHA portfolio. A video on the history of Daniel Brooks can be viewed at tinyurl.com/HPHADanielBrooks and is part of HPHA’s efforts to solicit historical information about the former Daniel Brooks Homes community in its early years.
Laurel Street is the master developer of Legacy Ridge. Demolition of the 246 existing units is complete.
Construction on the new buildings is expected to start in summer 2022. Legacy Ridge is expected to be complete by 2024.
Fundraisers
A Wild West Party to benefit the Spirit Horse Ranch Education Center in Asheboro is set for 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at 124 North St. in Asheboro.
Tickets to this adults only event are $30 each or two for $50.
There will be food, drinks, dancing, a DJ, silent auction, mechanical bull and more. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed western.
The center offers educational activities to promote life-enriching experiences for children and adults through the healing power of horses.
•••
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina’s 2022 Kentucky Derby Classic is set for May 7 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
The co-chairwomen for this event are Leslie Marus and Christina Buchanan.
The afternoon will include live auctions, raffles, inspiring stories from local wish families and more.
For information, visit www.kentuckyderbyclassic.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.