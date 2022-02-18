Helping Hands

The Daniel Brooks Homes community was developed in 1942 and was the oldest property in the HPHA portfolio. A video on the history of Daniel Brooks can be viewed at tinyurl.com/HPHADanielBrooks and is part of HPHA’s efforts to solicit historical information about the former Daniel Brooks Homes community in its early years.

Laurel Street is the master developer of Legacy Ridge. Demolition of the 246 existing units is complete.

Construction on the new buildings is expected to start in summer 2022. Legacy Ridge is expected to be complete by 2024.

Fundraisers

A Wild West Party to benefit the Spirit Horse Ranch Education Center in Asheboro is set for 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at 124 North St. in Asheboro.

Tickets to this adults only event are $30 each or two for $50.

There will be food, drinks, dancing, a DJ, silent auction, mechanical bull and more. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed western.

The center offers educational activities to promote life-enriching experiences for children and adults through the healing power of horses.

•••