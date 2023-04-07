Activities

High Point resident and lung cancer survivor, Elizabeth Speight, visited Washington, D.C., to meet with her members of Congress during the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Advocacy Day on March 29. As a part of the nationwide event, Speight joined more than 40 other people across the country who have been impacted by lung cancer to ask lawmakers to support $51 billion in research funding for the National Institutes of Health, $11.6 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to support and protect Medicaid.

Speight was diagnosed in 2017 with Stage IV lung cancer. Biomarker (genomic) testing confirmed a RET mutation that was known to drive the cancer. Through extensive research, her husband found a physician who was studying the RET driver mutation. A few months later, she was in the Termeer Center in Boston receiving a targeted therapy in a Phase 1 drug trial.

“I’m here five years later, not with my health restored, but with my cancer held in check,” she said.

Announcements

Freedom House Thrift, which raises funds to provide long-term addiction recovery treatment for mothers with young children, opened a third location on April 6 at 2811 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

The store, like its two other locations, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays. The other two locations are at Battleground Plaza, 3726 Battleground Ave., Greensboro; and 1312 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro.

For information, visit www.helpfreedomhouse.org, email inquiries@helpfreedomhouse.org or call 336-286-7622.

* * * *

Take the pledge to conserve water during the 11th annual Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation in April. This national service campaign challenges communities to make pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, save energy and explore ways to improve their community’s health.

Visit www.mywaterpledge.com to join the campaign and take the pledge. Participants may win $3,000 toward their utilities, water-saving products for their homes, product rebates and more.

The challenge, which encourages mayors across the country to participate, runs from April 1-30. Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Council on March 24 declared April as Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation Month.

Grants

Greensboro Bound, greater Greensboro’s premier literary festival, has received a grant of $35,000 from The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation.

The foundation’s gift will support multiple operations needs, including those of the festival as well as the Authors Engaging Students program, in which authors are brought into area schools to engage students with reading and writing.

Greensboro Literary Organization draws readers and writers together throughout the year, including bringing authors and their books in front of students. The signature event of its annual programming is the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival, which provides free programming featuring noted authors.

This year’s festival is scheduled for May 18-20 in downtown Greensboro. Festival organizers will announce the author lineup in coming weeks. For information, visit www.greensborobound.com.