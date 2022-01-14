Helping Hands

Activities
While hauling items on a job, the Junk King teams of Raleigh and the Triad were tasked with removing an almost new power wheelchair that had been sitting untouched for years. Although it was in good condition, the chair did not run. Rather than dispose of the wheelchair, manager Kris Sharpe took it to a repair facility.
Seeing this effort as an opportunity to give back to someone in need, they worked with local radio show hosts, Jared and Katie of 1075KZI, to inform the community. The team received a letter that a woman was interested in the chair for her sister, who had been suffering from limited mobility for years. The team decided to gift this family the chair, sending Sharpe and two crew members, Chris Boone and David Fisher, to deliver the chair.
Junk King recycles, donates and on occasion resales as much as 60% of what is taken in from clients.
For information, visit www.junk-king.com.
Carolina Red Café in the Westchester Mall in High Point sponsored a fundraiser for the nonprofit, Books for Birthdays. A total of $700 was raised to help further its mission of providing new and personalized books to children in foster care on their birthdays.
As a way to honor the late Rob Culp, co-founder of Culp, and his alma mater, UNC-Chapel Hill, the seats in the Smith Center are covered with fabric created by the company he started 50 years ago. When Lawrence R. Cunningham, UNC’s director of athletics, mentioned that it bothered him to see how dirty the seats were, Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer of Culp, decided to help.
The decision was made to use Culp’s LiveSmart performance fabric for the Smith Center’s nearly 10,000 lower-level and mezzanine seats.
The challenge was matching the exact pantone shade of Carolina Blue, an uncommon fabric color in the upholstery world. Tammy Buckner, Culp’s senior vice president of design and marketing, was responsible for the color matching.
The fabric and the labor to recover the seating in UNC’s Dean Dome was donated.
Announcements
The Salvation Army of High Point will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, Jan. 14-Feb. 4.
The distribution will take place at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
Community members who wish to donate winter wear can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location through Feb. 12. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give. salvationarmycarolinas.org/GAKAC22.
Donors can also shop online and have coats delivered directly to The Salvation Army of High Point through the following Walmart Registry for Good link: https://bit.ly/GAKAC2022.
The Guild of Family Service of Greensboro has postponed the 10th annual Big Hair Ball. Originally set for Jan. 22, the ball is now set for April 2 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
“Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Guilford County, our planning committee proactively met to evaluate this ever-changing situation,” said Indira Roberts, volunteer executive director of the ball.
This year’s theme, “An Epicurean Style” will showcase the work of local designers whose creativity will be on display thanks to 50 runway models, all members of the organization’s Junior Guild.
Tickets and sponsorships are still available. To learn more, visit www.fspcares.org.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recently launched the 2021 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, a new, temporary emergency water and wastewater assistance program created by the federal government to assist low-income households with their drinking water and wastewater bills. Funding is available for use through September 2023, or until funds run out.
North Carolina residents with income equal to or less than 150% of the poverty level with services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or that have a current outstanding bill may qualify for LIHWAP benefits. For information, visit tinyurl.com/5vcwdpus.
State households that currently receive Food and Nutrition Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Work First services, or those who received Low-Income Energy Assistance Program services between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, are automatically eligible to receive LIHWAP benefits if their water services have been cut off or are in danger of being cut off. All other eligible households can now apply for assistance at epass.nc.gov.
For information, call 800-662-7030.
A project of Creative Aging Network-NC, the Elder Arts Initiative provides a variety of arts programming for residents of skilled care communities with funding from an Enhancement Grant provided by the North Carolina Culture Change Coalition in conjunction with Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.
For information about the initiative, getting a Creative Kit or having your community’s outside windows artistically painted, contact Kelly Howard at kelly@can-nc.org or 336-303-9936.
The Guilford County Hotel Association has selected its board of directors for 2022: Tiffany Reynolds, general manager of the Proximity Hotel, president; Megan Weathersbee, general manager of Greensboro Marriott Downtown, vice president; Victor Jones, owner of Royal Limousine, treasurer; and Nikki Lee, general manager of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Greensboro Airport, secretary.
Other board members are: Ann Allen, director of sales at Greensboro High Point Airport Marriott; Ben Glowka, director of sales and marketing at Sheraton Greensboro Hotel; Pamela Green, director of sales at Hyatt Place Greensboro Downtown; Mike Reynolds, general manager of O. Henry Hotel; Tushar Zaver, vice president of hotel operations at CN Hotels; Henri Fourrier, president and CEO of the Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
Fundraisers
The Music Academy of North Carolina raised $11,442 in December. The nonprofit’s goal was to raise $10,000 to support the purchase of its newly restored Chickering and Sons 9-Foot concert grand piano and the restoration of its Baldwin piano.
To donate, visit musicacademync.org.
Grants
The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina have announced six community health mini-grant awards, totaling more than $34,500 in the Triad. These local mini-grants focus on food and nutrition security, access to care, hypertension and diabetes management. The mini-grants will impact families in under-resourced communities and local congregations.
Across North Carolina, a total of 17 community health mini-grants were awarded, totaling nearly $100,000. These community organizations and companies will be working to improve heart health among North Carolinians who are most at risk for cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
Community partners in the Triangle, Triad and Charlotte area were encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments, and programs providing support for community coronavirus relief. The AHA received 115 applications totaling more than $967,000.
Community health mini-grant Triad awardees include:
Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services — Public Health Division and Greensboro Housing Coalition/Cottage Grove Collaborative: Establish self-measured blood pressure and diabetes screening initiative.
Neighborhood Markets: Double Dollar SNAP program.
H.O.P.E. Neighborhood Market: SNAP and food security screenings.
Association of North Carolina Boards of Health: Establish self-measured blood pressure and wellness initiatives to reduce high blood pressure.
United Health Centers: Food security screenings and food pharmacy program to increase access to healthy foods utilizing an innovative approach.
Out of the Garden Project: Food security screening to increase access to healthy foods for low-income families.
This is the third round of community health mini-grants awarded through the American Heart Association and Blue Cross N.C. initiative with 48 community health mini-grants awarded for nearly $200,000 since 2020.
