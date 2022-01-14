Helping Hands

Activities

While hauling items on a job, the Junk King teams of Raleigh and the Triad were tasked with removing an almost new power wheelchair that had been sitting untouched for years. Although it was in good condition, the chair did not run. Rather than dispose of the wheelchair, manager Kris Sharpe took it to a repair facility.

Seeing this effort as an opportunity to give back to someone in need, they worked with local radio show hosts, Jared and Katie of 1075KZI, to inform the community. The team received a letter that a woman was interested in the chair for her sister, who had been suffering from limited mobility for years. The team decided to gift this family the chair, sending Sharpe and two crew members, Chris Boone and David Fisher, to deliver the chair.

Junk King recycles, donates and on occasion resales as much as 60% of what is taken in from clients.

For information, visit www.junk-king.com.

