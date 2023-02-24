Activities

YWCA High Point recently hosted a luncheon to celebrate the collaborative success of the VaxConnect program.

YWCA High Point, in collaboration with funding and support from The Foundation Healthy High Point, Guilford County Health Department and Hayden Harman Foundation, began a pilot VaxConnect program to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and education among High Point residents who may be vaccine hesitant, lack access to transportation and reside in the 27260 and 27262 zip codes. The work began in May 2021.

YWCA, with funding from The Foundation Healthy High Point, contracted with UNCG to produce a research paper showing the success of the program. The report was released at the luncheon. In addition, YWCA recognized the Good Friend of YWCA for 2022.

* * * *

Habitat Greensboro celebrated the home dedication for Tamara on Feb. 18. This home was the final of five homes built in the Lincoln Heights community in partnership with the City of Greensboro and with North Carolina Disaster Recovery Funds.

Tamara’s journey to homeownership is nearly complete. In the coming weeks, she will work with Habitat Greensboro’s homeownership department to complete her preclosing process before signing the paperwork and officially becoming a homeowner. Over the next 20 to 30 years, she will pay an affordable mortgage.

Video from the event can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/800163562.

Announcements

United Way of Greater High Point is seeking volunteers for its 2023 Program Review Team which is responsible for reviewing various programs and making funding recommendations.

The team consists of three panels—education, health and income.

Virtual training sessions are mandatory and will be offered at 3 p.m. March 2 and again at 10 a.m. March 3.

Mandatory educational agency virtual tours are set for April 3 (education), April 4 (health) and April 5 (income).

Virtual events are offered via Zoom.

In person agency presentations are set for April 17 (education), April 18 (health) and April 19 (income) at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point.

For information, contact Latoya Bullock at 336-899-0879 or latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.

The registration deadline is Feb. 27. To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0549abab2ba0fc1-united15#/.

* * * *

The Parks and Recreation Department’s Greensboro Youth Council is collecting new and gently used prom wear and accessories for its Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shops until March 10. The program provides prom and special occasion outfits to hundreds of teens free of charge. Cash donations are also accepted. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/camillescloset for more info or to donate.

Items donated must have been purchased in 2018 or later and be free of stains, snags, rips, and tears, in good working condition, and include all accents such as beading, laces, buckles and snaps. The program is in special need of plus-sized dresses and gowns, and big and tall dress shirts and pants. Accessories, including shoes, purses, jewelry and ties are welcome.

Donation locations, all in Greensboro:

BackPack Beginnings, 3711 Alliance Drive

Dillard’s, 150 Four Seasons Town Center

Greensboro Youth Council, 200 N. Davie St. Suite #315

Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road

Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive

Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shop will open March 29-31 at Four Seasons Town Centre. It is open to all middle and high school students.

This program is sponsored by Four Seasons Town Centre, BackPack Beginnings and Cheshire Center.

Fundraisers

The Volunteer Center of the Triad’s Human Race is set for 9 a.m. to noon April 1 at Lebauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

This fundraiser is a 5K where participants walk, run or roll to support their favorite local nonprofit.

Nonprofits form teams and fundraise for themselves, companies form teams and allow employees to choose their favorite charity to support, and area businesses donate goods and services. There are about 100 nonprofit teams participating.

For information, contact Audrey Amos at Audrey@volunteercentertriad.org or 336-373-1633, Ext. 104.

Grants

Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services is set to receive $350,000 to combat the opioid crisis that the nation faces. This funding comes from a federal grant intended to expand first responder and social worker efforts to help reduce the number of opioid overdose-related deaths seen throughout North Carolina.

Rockingham County was one of the eight counties chosen to expand an EMS-based Medication Assisted Treatment Bridge program. Rockingham County initiated a Post Overdose Response Team in 2020. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Eden and Reidsville Police Departments, Daymark Recovery Services, the County’s DHHS Integrated Health Care Program along with other supportive community partners. The intent of this initiative is to follow up with individuals, who have an unintended opioid overdose, within 24-72 hours when Narcan was administered but the individual refused transportation to the hospital.

In January 2023, Rockingham County Emergency Services responded to 19 suspected opioid overdose encounters, as compared to 21 in January 2022 (NC Injury and Violence Prevention, February 14, 2023).

These funds will be utilized to expand the harm reduction efforts already being implemented by the PORT initiative. Community paramedics with the Integrated Health Care Team will be allowed to administer suboxone to patients who are interested in beginning treatment for their substance use disorder. This allows immediate access to treatment and reduces the chance of a future overdose event, while allowing staff to help them access ongoing treatment resources.

During the past quarter, staff from the Integrated Health Care Program have contacted 50% of individuals who experienced an overdose, and 43% of those individuals accepted some type of assistance.